Marília Mendonça: singer’s team launches EP ‘Decretos Reais’, beginning of posthumous project; listen | Song

Volume 1 has country classics and was released on Thursday night (21), the eve of the date on which Marília Mendonça would turn 27. According to the singer’s production, new tracks will be released throughout the year and “other decrees will be duly complied with”.

“Real Decrees is not just an EP, a release or a simple series of commemorative posts. It is a compilation of desires, dreams and plans left by Marília Mendonça that will be developed in partnership between Família and Work Show”, says a statement from the team.

“Today’s releases mark just the beginning of this movement. Everything will be conducted respectfully, ethically, professionally and with extreme love”, also says the text released just before the EP appears on streaming platforms.

The g1 has already shown that the singer left a lot of musical material, which includes almost a hundred songs written and never released.

The EP “Decretos Reais” has 4 tracks (one of which is a potpourri) extracted from the live “Serenata”, performed on May 15, 2021. On the occasion, the singer included in the repertoire country music classics. The tracks selected for the project are:

“I Love You Too Much” (César Lemos),

“I Love You, What More Can I Say” (Sheep),

“It Wasn’t To Be Like This” (Cláudio Noam/Lucas Robles),

“Being like this” (Jacinto José) / “Very Strange” (Cláudio Rabello / Dalto)

Ruth Dias, mother of Marília Mendonça, with her grandson, Leo, son João Gustavo, singer Murilo Huff (Leo's father), and husband, Devyd Fabricio

Another project that will be launched on Marília’s birthday includes Ruth Dias, the singer’s mother, as hostess.

She received artists and friends at the family farm for a recording that combines music and stories lived alongside Marília.

The result of the meeting will be made available this Friday (22), on Ruth Dias’ YouTube channel.

Maiara & Maraisa, Hugo & Guilherme, Murilo Huff, Dom Vittor & Gustavo, Vitor & Luan, Luiza and Jonh Amplificado were the artists invited to the meeting.

In addition to them, Wander Oliveira, Marília’s manager, as well as friends and members of the singer’s team were also present.

“I will always celebrate my daughter’s life,” says Ruth.

Ruth Dias, mother of Marília Mendonça, with the duo Maiara and Maraísa

The singer, who died in a plane crash on November 5, 2021 with four other people, left almost 100 songs registered, which were not released by her or other artists. The works are registered at the Central Office of Collection and Distribution (Ecad), but they have never been transformed into a commercial recording (phonogram).

You can check the list of compositions in the special mariliateca, with analyzes of the artist’s work. From the posthumous works, the partnership with Dulce María, “Amigos con derechos”, and “Amava Nada”, with Lucas Lucco, have already been released.