Marvel Threw Away The Script For Iron Man On Day One, Recalls Actor

Iron Man it was the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite not being the beginning of the chronological line of events. Despite today being very dear to the fans and the team that worked on it, production was not as smooth as we imagined: according to a new interview with Jeff Bridgesa Marvel even discarded the script for the feature on the first day of filming.

“It was Marvel’s first venture into filmmaking”Bridges told Vanity Fair. “It was very lucky to have Jon Favreau there and [Robert] Downey Jr.because they’re both great improvisers, and we spent a couple of weeks working on the script and rehearsing together, because we didn’t like the original script and I thought, ‘Oh yeah, we fixed this, we fixed that’.”

He continues: “Then came the first day of shooting, and Marvel kind of threw away our script that we were working on, said, ‘No, this isn’t good. It has to be this and that.’ And then there was a lot of confusion about what the our script, what we were going to say. We would spend hours in one of our trailers going through the lines and exploring how we were going to do it.”

According to the villain’s interpreter of the Iron Monger, Favreau reached out to writer friends for advice on how to proceed with the script.

“It drove me absolutely crazy”recalls. “Until I made a little tweak in my brain that was, ‘Jeff, just relax. You’re making a $200 million student movie. Just relax and have fun.’ And that kind of worked because here I can play with these two amazing artists and just improvise, and that’s what we ended up doing.”

Iron Man is available on Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.