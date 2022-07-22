Marvel’s Spider-Man: see the comparison between the PC and PlayStation 5 versions

The trailer released by Insomniac brings visual elements very similar to the game for the Sony console

Scheduled for release on August 12th on PC, Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered promises to bring exclusive graphics to the platform, including a new quality grade for Ray Tracing. To test if this is true, the Cycu1 channel published a video comparing the launch with the version of the game that is now available for the PlayStation 5.

At least as far as publicity material provided by Insomniac Games is concerned, the two versions of the game look quite similar to each other at first. The differences offered by the game on PC seem quite subtle, revealing cut scenes with a slightly greater depth of field — but not enough to totally change the game’s presentation.

In some of the captured scenes, the PC version seems to be even worsepresenting textures with a lower quality level (as seen at 2:15). However, this may be the result of capturing images at quality levels below the maximum that will be offered in the final version.

Game is now available for pre-order

The published comparison is assumed to be a preliminary material, which means that it doesn’t take into account the final version of the game, but rather pre-recorded snippets by the developers. The expectation is that more complete comparisons emerge as the game reaches the hands of analysts and the public usually something that should happen in a matter of a few days.

Insomniac Games’ promise is that the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man will take full advantage of the platform’s unique features. In addition to bringing various graphic settings, the game promises to support technologies such as DLSS it’s the DLAA gives NVIDIAunlocked framerates and visuals adapted to screen formats 21:9 and 32:9.

The game is now available for pre-order on the Epic Games Store and Steam, offering early access to a variety of unlockable uniforms for those who purchase it before launch. In addition to the main adventure, the release also includes all chapters of The City That Never SleepsDLC originally released in three parts for the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

