Mauricio de Sousa plans 13 Turma da Monica movies and series

After the release of Monica’s Gang – The Seriesa Mauricio de Sousa Productions announced that it is working on 13 films and series set in the universe created in the comics. It is known that there is a live-action of Chico Bento prepared for 2023, in addition to the series Franjinha and Milena in Search of Scienceto the HBO Maxhowever, according to Folha de S. Paulo, there is much more to come.

Marcos Saraivaexecutive producer of MSP’s audiovisual nucleus, declared that there are five films centered on Penadinho’s gang, which were previously shelved because of the pandemic. There is also a series adapted from the graphic novel. Jeremiah: Skinwritten by Rafael Pants and designed by Jefferson Costa.

As for live-action films with the current cast of Monica’s Gangthe series for the Globoplay marked the farewell of this generation in front of the cameras. The stories, however, will continue with a new cast, with actors in their 20s who have already been chosen for a series of four films from the series. Monica’s Young Gang. According to the sheet, the feature films will be released year after year from 2022.

Saraiva also reveals that Mauricio de Sousa is considering the possibility of creating an adult Monica’s Gang, designed primarily for the pages before being adapted for the big screen.

As for animations, Let’s play, a series aimed at children aged three to five, will premiere on Gloob in October. It is also worth noting that Astronaut will win a series on HBO Max, focused on a more adult audience.

