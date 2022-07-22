MD 14 years! Discounts of up to 40% at Hotels.com, plus exclusive coupon 14% OFF!

On the anniversary of Melhores Destinos, you have another incredible opportunity to save on your next trip’s stays and even pay hotels, resorts and inns in Brazil in up to 12 interest-free installments on Hotels.com. Take advantage of our exclusive and unprecedented coupon with 14% offor 5% off plus Rewards nights accruala rewards program that offers a free night for every 10 accumulated, which is equivalent to a 15% final discount on the stay if you take advantage of the benefit.

Offers are valid for hotels and inns in Brazil or abroad booked until July 31, to stay until March 31, 2023. Just access the promotion page and use one of the coupons:

NIVERMD14 (14% off without accruing reward nights)

(14% off without accruing reward nights) MD5HRHOTELS (5% discount + accrual of reward nights)

Remembering that it is not possible to combine the two coupons or book through the app or outside the promotion website.

And there’s more, searching logged in you can find secret prices with exclusive discounts of up to 50%, which can be combined with the coupon. See some examples:

Want some examples? If you are going to enjoy winter, check out excellent options:

Hotels.com Differences

Hotels.com is one of the largest hotel booking sites in the world. It is part of the Expedia group and has four incredible advantages for travelers:

Installment of stays in Brazil in up to 12 interest-free installments, on the credit card. You save on your stay and still pay in smooth installments. Rewards reward program: for every 10 nights in stays you get 1 free night, considering the average amount spent by you; Prepayment of the reservation which avoids surprises with the fluctuation of the dollar. You travel abroad knowing how much you will spend and without having to take money to pay for accommodation; lowest price guaranteed. If you find the same room and hotel for a lower price, with the same conditions, the site will match the price without bureaucracy.

It is worth noting that the payment and installment of international reserves in reais was temporarily interrupted due to a change in Brazilian legislation, which started to tax remittances of payment abroad at 25%. The measure is being reassessed by the government’s economic team. But, at least for now, it’s still valid.

Hotels.com often offers more competitive rates than any other site, even without using the coupon. And it offers discounts of up to 30% in some hotels. That is, it is a real chance to save and still pay the stay in 12 interest-free installments!

How to use the Best Destinations coupon?

Search for the desired city and choose the desired accommodation. After selecting the room, click on proceed. Choose to pay in up to 12 interest-free installments, as the coupon does not apply to payments made at the hotel.





On the next screen, the field “apply a coupon”, right below the reservation price. type it MD5HRHOTELS or NIVERMD14 and click apply. Ready, a message will appear saying that the coupon has been applied and highlighting the amount saved in green, as shown in the following image.

Detailed promotion rules

Coupons are exclusive to Melhores Destinos readers and only work through the link indicated here in the post;

Reservations must be made through the promotion page, using the chosen coupon;

Valid for stays between 1 and 28 nights;

It will be necessary to pay the total amount at the time of booking, which can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments in the case of domestic stays;

The discount only applies to the first room on the reservation;

Discount does not apply to taxes, fees or additional costs;

with the coupon MD5HRHOTELS you earn Rewards nights at participating hotels;

you earn Rewards nights at participating hotels; with the coupon NIVERMD14 Rewards nights cannot be earned;

Rewards nights cannot be earned; You must be over 18 years of age and resident in Brazil to make a reservation;

Some hotels do not participate in the offer. See the list of non-participating hotels;

Limit of five bookings per person and one coupon per booking;

Total usage limit of 1,500 coupons (we’ll let you know when they’re sold out)

