Merentiel and López make different debuts at Palmeiras; see bids | palm trees

The wait for Palmeiras fans is over. The only two reinforcements hired so far in the mid-year window debuted this Thursday, in the 1-0 victory over América-MG, at Independência, for the Brasileirão. Miguel Merentiel played 56 minutes before being replaced by José López, who played for 39 minutes.

Abel Ferreira should use the two reinforcements frequently in the sequence of the season, while Rony and Rafael Navarro are recovering from injuries. Gabriel Veron, who had been a starter, was traded with Porto, from Portugal, opening up even more space in Palmeiras’ attack.

– López and Merentiel are players who need to develop. Ready players are expensive. Vanderlan debuted when I arrived and it’s a process that takes time. Merentiel still has a lot to grow, to learn. Manuel is very shy, we have to improve that. Miguel is the opposite, but they are players that we need to work on – summarized the coach.

Merentiel and López acted as reference men in the attack, having the companies of Wesley and Dudu in the traditional configuration of three attackers proposed by Abel Ferreira. The ball barely reached the two, who show a natural nervousness on the field.

Below, the ge details the participation of both in the match against América-MG.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan gave the impression of being a less mobile player playing as a centre-forward. Merentiel participated for 56 minutes of the match.

Very marked, the Uruguayan had difficulties with the ball at his feet. First, he ended up blocked in an attempt to pass to Dudu in Palmeiras’ counterattack in the opening minutes. After that, he missed a pass in midfield and apologized to Dudu. The Palmeiras idol softened the error and supported his companion.

Merentiel’s clearest chance came in the first half, when Dudu crossed low after an individual move on the right and left his teammate in good condition to score. The Uruguayan arrived late on the ball and could not make the deflection.

In the second half, Merentiel had another good chance. The forward received a pass from Wesley and took off at speed towards the goal. When it was time to go through the marking, he ended up disarmed.

Despite isolated plays and little participation in the period in which he was on the field, the striker was a fundamental piece in the recovery and marking of Palmeiras in the exit of the ball.

Miguel Merentiel signed with a contract valid until June 30, 2026. The club paid US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 7.4 million at the current price) for 80% of the economic rights to Defenda y Justicia, from Argentina.

He left good impressions on the Palmeiras in the 39 minutes he was on the field.

Finished on his first move of the game after assisting by Dudu. He received inside the area, tried to pass the mark and won a corner. He is a player with more movement and also a grip when marking the ball out.

He gave a nice dribble at the entrance of the area and rolled for Scarpa to finish, but the midfielder missed the kick and missed the chance to extend the score to Palmeiras.

He almost scored when he received a pass from Mayke. He is a player who shows great potential to give Palmeiras attack greater mobility, making it even faster. He’s not a heavy striker who gets stuck inside the box. He showed his ability to dribble well in the attempts he made playing in front of goal.

Despite Abel Ferreira saying that the player is more timid than Merentiel, López talked a lot with his teammates on the field.

Palmeiras gains more options for the season sequence, which should evolve over time. The Brasileirão’s best attack has two new – and good – alternatives in the search for the Brazilian title.

