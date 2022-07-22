Mia Mamede, elected Miss Universe Brazil 2022, is a journalist, multilingual and empowered

The young Mia Mamede, the new Miss Universe Brazil 2022, has much more than physical beauty. She is from Espírito Santo, is 26 years old, speaks five languages ​​– Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and Mandarin – knows 39 countries, has a degree in audiovisual journalism and in socio-economics from New York University. All of it!

The capixaba is a presenter and entrepreneur. She works at Mia Content House, a producer of travel, multiculture, and entertainment content for YouTube, TV and streaming.

“Everything still feels like a dream! What a joy to be the first capixaba to take the crown to Espírito Santo”, said Mia after the victory. (see other photos of her below)

Mia Mamede also won the youth Miss Dubai in 2012, when she lived in the United Arab Emirates.

The contest

The contest that elected Mia the new Miss Universe Brazil 2022 was this Tuesday (19), in São Paulo, and was broadcast live on the internet.

She received the crown of Miss Brazil 2021, Elaine Souza.

The 5 finalists of the contest, in addition to Mia, were Rebeca Portilho, in second place, in third, Isa Murta, from Minas Gerais, followed by Luana Lobo, from Ceará, and Alina Furtado, from Rio Grande do Sul.

Now Mia, as champion, will compete for Miss Universe, in the United States.

The event date has not yet been announced..

See other photos of Mia:

See how it went:

With information from Who