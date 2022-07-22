Microsoft gives R$40 of balance to Xbox players; see if you won

Great opportunity to take advantage of the Ultimate Game Sale discounts

Microsoft decided to gift some lucky Brazilians with R$40 in credits to spend on PC games and Xbox consoles, through the Microsoft Store. Players will be able to take advantage of the credits to save even more in the promotion Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale. The balance of R$ 40 is Valid until October 14, 2022so if you got lucky don’t forget to use the credits.

Apparently, the values ​​are being distributed randomly. The amount is deposited directly into the Microsoft Store account wallet. To know if you were lucky, just:

On your Xbox console homepage, open the side menu;

Select the ‘My Account’ option

Go to ‘Payment and Billing’, then ‘Payment Options’

Check balance under ‘Microsoft Account Balance’

Or you can go to Microsoft’s official website, and login to your account.

Ultimate Game Sale

If you were lucky and received R$ 40 in credits, you can take the opportunity to purchase a game for your Xbox in the Ultimate Game Sale promotion, which started last week. Titles like FIFA 22, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Dying Light 2 Stay Human and Grand Thef Auto: The Trilogy are some of the discounted titles.

Check out some of the best deals from the Ultimate Game Sale:

FIFA 22 – from BRL 299 to BRL 44.85

– from BRL 299 to BRL 44.85 Dying Light 2: Stay Human – from BRL 264.95 to BRL 177.51

– from BRL 264.95 to BRL 177.51 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – from BRL 119.99 to BRL 71.99

– from BRL 119.99 to BRL 71.99 GTA: The Trilogy – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 194.43

– from BRL 299.90 to BRL 194.43 Halo Infinite – from BRL 249.90 to BRL 166.83

– from BRL 249.90 to BRL 166.83 Forza Horizon 5 – from BRL 249.90 to BRL 199.20

– from BRL 249.90 to BRL 199.20 The Quarry – from BRL 349 to BRL 234.43

– from BRL 349 to BRL 234.43 NHL 22 – from BRL 299.00 for BRL 98.67

– from BRL 299.00 for BRL 98.67 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – from BRL 199.00 for BRL 99.50

– from BRL 199.00 for BRL 99.50 Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition – from BRL 339.95 to BRL 135.98

Bungie announces Destiny 2 news broadcast for August

Small teaser trailer invites players to witness the game’s future



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.