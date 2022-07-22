Milk should have an increase of over 15% in the field this month, informs Cepea | agribusiness

A research still in progress carried out by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) at the University of São Paulo (USP) points to a strong rise in milk prices in July – according to the study, the liter should have up 15% from last month . Until July, the real increase was 19.8% in the year .

The price of milk collected in May and paid to producers in June recorded an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous month (the fifth consecutive increase), reaching R$ 2.68 per liter in Cepea’s “Average Brazil”.

Derivatives prices soar in June

The Cepea survey shows that the prices of long-life milk (UHT), mozzarella cheese and powdered milk (400g) in the state of São Paulo ended June with the following averages:

Long life milk (UHT) – R$ 5.22/liter;

Mozzarella cheese – R$ 36.55/kg;

Powdered milk – R$ 30.55/kg.

The products had real increases of 17.7% (milk), 17.2% (mozzarella) and 6.7% (powdered milk) compared to the previous month, according to a survey carried out by Cepea with support from the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB).

In relation to the same period last year, the valuations were 31.94% for milk, 14.95% for mozzarella and 10.53% for powdered milk (400g), in real terms (values ​​deflated by the IPCA of June/22).

Dairy imports rise 30% in June

The survey shows that dairy imports rose 30.2% between May and June, totaling 85.26 million liters in milk equivalent, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Economy. As a result, the internalized volume of dairy products is already 17.28% higher than in June/21.

Even so, comparing the total quantity acquired in this first semester (365.4 million liters in milk equivalent) with the same period last year, a drop of 34.41% can be observed.

Understand why milk is so expensive

This increase movement, which also affects eggs, is motivated by a few factors, points out MBA professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Roberto Kanter:

drier climate traditional in the off-season, harming the quality of pastures;

traditional in the off-season, harming the quality of pastures; increase in production costs because of several issues, such as drought, War in Ukraine – a country that is a major importer of corn, used in animal feed -, as well as the rise in fertilizers – supplied in greater proportion by Russia;

because of several issues, such as drought, – a country that is a major importer of corn, used in animal feed -, as well as the rise in fertilizers – most attractive market for animal meat tradethan milk and eggs, especially with the rise in the dollar – which improved export earnings.

In addition to reducing the volume of milk, the rise in production costs made many producers quit the activitysays Borges, president of Abraleite.

In practice, there is a increase in the prices of these items on the gondolas, says Kanter. In June, milk was about 10% more expensive compared to May, according to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures the country’s official inflation. In comparison with June 2021, the increase was 37.61%.