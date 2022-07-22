Minister says PM fell for ‘blinking’ at Putin

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has blamed pro-Russian parties for the downfall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who resigned after losing his support base in parliament.

“It is no coincidence that the government has been overthrown by political forces that wink at Vladimir Putin,” the chancellor said on Thursday (21). “This is just the first act of a journey to try to pull Italy out of its historic alliances and try to destabilize it from an economic point of view,” added Di Maio.

Draghi has been one of the toughest voices in the European Union against the Putin regime and has been overthrown by three parties accused of sympathizing with Russia’s president.

One of them, the conservative Forza Italia (FI), is led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a longtime friend of Putin’s who only in April, when news of the massacres in occupied Ukrainian cities were already circulating, admitted to being “deeply disappointed” with the Russian representative.

The ultranationalist Liga, on the other hand, even signed a cooperation agreement with the regime’s support party, United Russia, and its leader, Senator Matteo Salvini, said in 2015 that he would “exchange two Mattarellas [presidente da Itália] through Putin”.

The third party responsible for Draghi’s downfall is the anti-system 5 Star Movement (M5S), whose president, former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, is accused of letting Russia use a health aid operation for Italy at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 for intelligence and propaganda purposes.

Di Maio himself was a historic M5S figure, but he broke with the movement because he disagreed with Conte’s line against sending military aid to Ukraine. “I fought a battle inside the M5S to put it on the right side of history, with NATO and the European Union. When I saw that it wasn’t possible, when even the Russian ambassador in Rome endorsed the M5S, I decided to leave,” said the minister. .

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had “nothing to do” with the Italian crisis. “Not only analysts and bloggers, but also Italian politicians attribute domestic political changes to Russia. This shocked us,” she added.

According to Zakharova, the Draghi government must be “assessed by the Italians”. “Italy is a sovereign, independent country that shouldn’t depend on anyone. I don’t understand the internal need to explain what happens with external factors,” she pointed out.