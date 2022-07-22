Ministry of Health adds to SUS a drug for the treatment of osteoporosis

The Ministry of Health (MS) will include in the list of medicines offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) zoledronic acid, which is a medicine used for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis who have intolerance or swallowing difficulties of oral bisphosphonates. The decision was published this Thursday (21) in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The incorporation of the drug meets a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) of the MS. According to the recommendation, the drug should be offered to the population in the SUS within a maximum period of 180 days. Osteoporosis affects bone metabolism, decreasing bone mass and compromising the structure of tissues responsible for bone formation.

The disease is the leading cause of fracture in people over 50 years of age. Usually, the disease has no symptoms and is only discovered from a fracture. The Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) of the MS already makes available within the scope of the SUS the use of Vitamin D and Calcium, raloxifene, conjugated estrogens, calcitonin (nasal spray) and oral bisphosphonates (alendronate and risedronate) for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis.

According to Conitec, the incorporation of zoledronic acid is due, among other reasons, to its high capacity to bind to mineralized bone. When administered, the drug acts rapidly on the bone, inhibiting the imbalance between calcium reabsorption and bone remodeling. It is worth remembering that for treatment, in addition to medication, it is also necessary to have a healthy diet and perform exercises that help in strengthening bones.