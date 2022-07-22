Ministry of Justice creates telemarketing whistleblowing channel – Notícias

The federal government, through the Ministry of Justice, created a channel for citizens to report cases of abusive telemarketingsuch as companies that call insistently or at inappropriate times to sell products.

Recently, these companies have been required to identify themselves so that consumers know what the call is about before answering it.





However, this measure alone was not enough to end the abusive practice, so the Ministry of Justice decided to create the channel to help with complaints.

In addition, Senacon has suspended the activities of 180 companies since July 18, as there have been almost 15,000 complaints about the issue in the last three years.

To file a complaint, simply access the website at this address and enter the necessary information. They are: the date, the origination number of the call with area code, the name of the telemarketer and whether the offer was allowed.

Currently, there are two platforms to avoid these unwanted calls. the platform “Do not disturb me” makes it possible to block telemarketing calls from telecommunications service providers and financial institutions. The initiative is from Anatel, with the main providers of telecommunications services in the country.

Procon-SP also offers the service Do not call me, which puts the phone number on a list that cannot receive calls from active telemarketers. Through this same channel, it is possible to make complaints about companies that are disrespecting the block.



