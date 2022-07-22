Miss Bumbum wins a trip and R$ 200 thousand in gifts from clients

Model and youtuber Rangel Carlos, elected Miss Bumbum Santa Catarina in 2017, was on vacation in Dubai with her husband, businessman Elquer Carlos.

The days in Dubai were given as a gift by one of her “boyfriends”. Rangel is a luxury escort and for that reason, he always receives pampering from his clients. She won a telephone set valued at R$10,000, designer clothes, shoes, bags, imported perfumes and jewelry, two of which were diamond and diamond rings.

“The gifts I got for the trip were bags, shoes, jewelry, perfumes, a new cell phone, clothes and pix, in addition to this unforgettable trip I took to Dubai with my husband. Converting everything into real, I won, in gifts and money , more than R$ 200 thousand. There were tours in Dubai, a 5-star hotel, expensive restaurants and everything I’m entitled to”, said the model.

“I come from a very humble family, nothing has been easy in my life, having the pleasure of taking a trip like this, with my husband and without worrying about the credit card or what we can buy, is the crowning of so much I’ve fought in my life. It makes me feel like the most desired and special woman in the world. A country like ours, with so much inequality and so many people fighting for a place in the sun like I’ve fought, conquering the space I conquered is glory” , he reflected.

Rangel Carlos and Elquer Carlos, are supporters of polyamory and the businessman encourages his wife in her work:

“At home, everything is very well discussed. It was never a problem for my wife to be a luxury escort. We have been polyamory fans since forever, so I don’t see a problem in sharing, for a few moments, my wife with another man. her accounts, wearing bags, clothes and jewelry that, maybe, if it were just the two of us, she wouldn’t have to wear. Rangel’s achievement is mine too. Life was so luxurious in Dubai that I felt like a sheikh”, said Elquer .