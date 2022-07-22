Monica’s Gang will win 13 films and series; see list – 07/21/2022 – Illustrated

The next stories of “Monica’s Gang” are not written in the comics. Although Mauricio de Sousa’s team still produces no less than 800 pages of comics every month for eight magazines, the flagship of his studio is now films and series, with ramifications also in theaters.

The venture came about after the successful experience with “Laços” and “Lições”, the films that gave flesh and blood to Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão. They are the features that precede “Turma da Mônica – A Série”, which premieres this Thursday on Globoplay and ends the trajectory of the first cast that gave life to the kids of the Limoeiro neighborhood.

The farewell, however, is not bitter, as live-actions, as films with actors are known, have opened the door to a multitude of audiovisual works. One of the next to debut is the series “Franjinha e Milena em Busca da Ciência”, which arrives in the HBO Max catalog in December.

It, however, is just an appetizer of the feast that Mauricio de Sousa Produções, MSP, is preparing, says Marcos Saraiva, executive producer in charge of the studio’s audiovisual nucleus.

The plans for the near future also include a film about Chico Bento, which should start shooting in the next few months, as soon as the cast is chosen, and a series of the character Jeremias adapted from the graphic novel “Jeremiah: Pele”, which won the Jabuti award with a portrait “of the daily life of a black man in Brazil, a racist country, in the style of ‘Everybody Hates Chris'”, in the words of Saraiva, son of Monica and grandson of Mauricio de Sousa.

For the more distant future, there are five films from “Turma do Penadinho”, which were re-planned after a stoppage during the pandemic at the request of Mauricio de Sousa, who believed it was inappropriate to address the subject of death at the time.

The stories of the main characters will also have continuity. A new cast, with actors in their 20s, has already been chosen for a series of four films from “Turma da Mônica Jovem”, which should be released in theaters year after year from 2023.

The change of actors took place because, in addition to not wanting to wait until the children of “Laços” and “Leções” grew up enough to play the young group, the studio also doesn’t want its protagonists linked to the same actor, as seen in ” The Avengers”, for example.

Reproducing the Marvel model would be a risk, says Saraiva, due to multiple factors, including the high fee that actors can charge as they become famous and the risk of one or the other refusing to continue playing the characters, which, abroad, already threatened the continuity of franchises like “Harry Potter”.

It is for the same reason that two or three years from now, the classic “Turma da Mônica”, in its children’s version, must undergo a “reboot” and gain a second life on screen in the skin of other children, in a movement that Saraiva compares to what is already happening in Brazil with “Detetives do Prédio Azul”.

The animations, in case the reader is wondering, will not be left behind. In October, “Vamos Brincar”, a series aimed at children from three to five years old, should debut on Gloob, while the Astronaut character will win a series on HBO, aimed at adults.

“‘Turma da Mônica’ takes people from zero to 99 years old, because it has been in the lives of people from zero to 99 years old, but we don’t have content for all ages. This is our goal today, to have works for every age group” , says Saraiva.

It is with this strategy in mind that Mauricio de Sousa already airs the possibility of an adult “Turma da Mônica”, a project that must first be created for the pages, but which, if successful, must not escape the screens.

“The most advanced country in the production of entertainment for the elderly is Japan, so I’m talking to friends there to see what can be done in Brazil. We are living longer and enjoying life longer and longer. give a doll and a ball to the elderly”, he says, laughing.

Unlike what Marvel does with Disney and Sony, or what DC does with Warner, MSP’s idea is not to make characters from different stories intersect in the same work like “The Avengers”.

“Unlike us, Marvel pays for everything, from production to distribution, so they have a clearer plan. As we work with different partners, a shared universe is unfeasible,” says Saraiva.

“Besides, Mauricio always wanted the characters where the audience is. If we chose to work with a streaming or a single channel, we would limit their lives. The ideal is to have content for all platforms.”

Behind this strategy are not only the box office of cinemas or how much a streaming can pay to borrow a character, but the ability to boost the internationalization of the studio, since the works, in streaming, can introduce foreign audiences to the “Turma da Mônica”, and leverage the sale of licensed products.

With the retraction of the publishing market, today, more than the comics, the stories told on the screens strengthen the affective bond of children with the characters and lead them to a greater purchase potential.

From Monica’s apples and Jotalhão’s tomato sauce to Milena’s shampoos for curly and wavy hair, licensing is what makes the most profit for MSP. Today, there are more than 4,000 “Turma da Mônica” products available on the shelves, made by 200 companies from almost 20 segments.

One of the studio’s main partners for the food sector, Fischer, for example, last year sold more than 217 million apples, which could fill 180 freight train cars arranged in a three-kilometer line, enough to satiate even the hunger of Magali.

Also as a result of licensing, there are the theme parks — one of them installed in the SP Market shopping mall, in São Paulo, with tickets ranging from R$80 to R$299, and the other to be opened on the eve of Children’s Day in Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The affective bond of the public is also reinforced in theaters, which involve costs as high as those of a film — one of the last shows, for example, demanded R$ 6.5 million, which was donated by companies to Mauricio de Sousa through the Rouanet Law.

“The theater is a way for children to even get to know ‘Turma da Mônica’. I see in the audience babies a few months old, adults alone and even elderly people who are almost centenarians”, says Mauro Sousa, one of Mauricio’s sons, who heads the productions theaters and theme parks.

If, on the one hand, licensed products are the biggest source of income and the studio’s main bet, on the other hand, they are also a constant source of stress, says Mônica Sousa, Mauricio’s daughter who inspired the franchise and is now the commercial director of company. That’s because, turns and moves, bills arise to prohibit characters from being on children’s product packaging.

“For me, this is dictatorship. It’s forbidding parents to decide what they want to give their children. Mônica will never sell anything, she will never say that such a thing is delicious, that she will get stronger for having eaten something. Our characters do not testify about products and we also don’t mix advertising with editorial”, he says. “We need to educate people, not ban.”

If nothing gets in the way of the kids in Limoeiro, Mauricio and his team expect to turn ink and paper into an audiovisual franchise as powerful as those in Hollywood. “Kids are the same everywhere in the world. At first I was worried that our graphic style and our humor wouldn’t work, but it worked for comics. Why can’t it work for movies too?”