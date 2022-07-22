Monkeypox: 95% of cases are sexually transmitted, study says

A study published this Thursday (21/07) by New England Journal of Medicine shows that 95% of the monkeypox cases studied were transmitted through sexual intercourse.

The research was led by scientists at Queen Mary University, London, who analyzed 528 confirmed infections, at 43 sites in 16 countries, between April 27 and June 24, 2022.

According to the study, 98% of patients were gay or bisexual men, 75% were white and 41% had HIV. With an average age of 38 years, the average number of sexual partners in the three months prior to infection was five. About a third had attended sex parties or saunas in the month prior to the onset of the disease.

The study also showed that monkeypox patients have been showing symptoms previously unrelated to the virus, such as single genital lesions and sores in the mouth and anus.

STI-like symptoms

Many of the symptoms are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can lead to misdiagnosis, the researchers warn.

“It is important to emphasize that smallpox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense. It can be acquired through any type of close physical contact. However, our work suggests that most transmissions so far are primarily related to sexual activity, but not exclusively, among men who have sex with men,” explained the study’s lead author, John Thornhill.

The researchers emphasize, however, that monkeypox can also be transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets, clothing or surfaces.

“Most cases were mild and self-limiting, and there were no deaths. Although 13% were hospitalized, no serious complications were reported in the majority of those admitted,” and the majority of admissions were for pain management.

Monkeypox virus DNA was present in the semen of 29 of 32 tested. Despite this, it is still unclear whether it is a route of transmission of the disease.

USA fears STI

In contrast to the London study, US health officials fear that monkeypox is on the cusp of becoming an STI, like gonorrhea, herpes or HIV, although there is still no consensus among experts on the disease’s future.

More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the US since the global outbreak began in 2022. Authorities have limited information on the spread of the disease, but fear it will spread during the summer.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), reported that the US government’s response is growing by the day, and that vaccine stockpiles will increase soon. “I think we still have an opportunity to contain it,” she commented.

In Brazil, until this Thursday, the Ministry of Health had counted 592 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the vast majority in the state of São Paulo.

Monkeypox was first detected in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then Zaire. Until April 2022, it was rarely recorded outside some African countries where it is endemic and usually transmitted by bites from rodents and other small animals.