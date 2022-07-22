Monkeypox: Anvisa makes recommendations on blood donation | Brazil

Anyone who has been infected should not donate blood until symptoms and skin lesions disappear.internet reproduction

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released this Wednesday, 20, an alert from the World Health Organization (WHO) about the screening of blood donors in the midst of cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox).

Although there is no scientific confirmation about the transmission of the disease through blood, tissues, cells and organs, some preventive measures were recommended. Anyone who has been infected should not donate blood until symptoms and skin lesions disappear. The minimum period of restriction is 21 days after the onset of symptoms.

People who have had contact with infected people should not donate blood until 21 days after contact. The precaution also applies to contact with asymptomatic people, people who have not shown symptoms of fever and skin lesions.

