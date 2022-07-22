Monkeypox: Cases of gay and bisexual men rise and authorities worry

Monkeypox is transmitted by contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. Anyone, regardless of gender or age, can be infected. But now, health officials are concerned about the number of LGBT people who have contracted the disease.

In the US, the CDC (Centers for Control and Prevention) counted 1,972 probable or confirmed cases of the disease in the country earlier this week. Most are gay and bisexual men, who reported having had some form of sexual intercourse.

This is a trend that has already been observed in other countries in recent weeks. As highlighted by the BBC, at the beginning of June, 86% of those infected in England live in London, and only two are women. Most are between 20 and 49 years old.

As I said to CNN The Doctor. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention at the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it is unlikely that superficial contact is the cause of illness. “If it’s a hug that doesn’t necessarily include a shirt, there’s a theoretical risk of transmission, but that’s not what we’re hearing about these cases,” Daskalakis said.

It is still unclear what contact time would be long enough to allow transmission. It is worth mentioning, however, that in closed spaces, such as saunas or clubs, where there is usually anonymous contact with several people/partners, there is a greater probability of the disease spreading. This can lead to the highest number of cases among gay men.

Protection

Authorities are investigating the possibility of transmission from someone who is not showing symptoms or through semen, vaginal fluids and fecal matter. The current recommendation, however, remains to avoid, as much as possible, contact with the skin of someone admittedly infected – or of strangers.

disease stigma

In an interview with CNN BrazilRico Vasconcelos, a physician and researcher at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP, reinforced that “no one gets smallpox from monkeys because they are gay”.

“Right now, in July 2022 in Brazil, cases are more concentrated among gay men. It’s like it’s raining for everyone, but it rains more in gay men’s backyards — and because of that, they have to be more attentive,” she says.