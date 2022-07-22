Moraes orders the arrest of a man who spoke of hunting Lula and the STF – 07/22/2022 – Poder

Minister Alexandre de Moraes complied with a request from the Federal Police and ordered the temporary arrest of a man who defended on social media attacks on left-wing politicians, such as former president Lula (PT) and deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), and to ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

According to the Supreme Court, Ivan Rejane Forte Boa Pinto, 46, was arrested this Friday (22) by the Federal Police in Belo Horizonte, after resisting arrest. He had been a candidate for councilor of the Minas Gerais capital in 2020, under the name “Ivan Papo Reto”, by the PSL (today, União Brasil). He had 189 votes.

In addition to the arrest, Moraes ordered the search and seizure of “weapons, ammunition, computers, tablets, cell phones and other electronic devices” in the possession of Boa Pinto.

He also ordered Twitter, YouTube and Facebook to block the former candidate’s social networks and that Telegram blocked a group he managed.

The Federal Police, which asked the minister to arrest Boa Pinto, said he uses network channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) and messaging apps to “send a message to the Brazilian left”, co-opting supporters in order to “send a message to the Brazilian left”. hunting” and “practicing violent actions directed at members of political parties on the left of the ideological spectrum and at Supreme Court ministers”.

Namely, Lula, Freixo and PT president Gleisi Hoffmann are mentioned, in addition to the ministers of Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski, Rosa Weber, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Moraes himself. He calls the ministers, in these networks, “STF vagabonds”.

He had recommended, according to the PF, that the ministers leave Brazil, as he would “hang them upside down”.

FolhaJus+ Receive news about the legal scenario and exclusive content in your email: analysis, tips and events; exclusive to subscribers.

In the PF, the case was under the responsibility of delegate Fábio Alvares Shor.

The police asked the minister for the “adoption of measures aimed at clarifying this situation, as well as focused on deterring this type of conduct, which has the risk of generating violent actions, directly by Ivan Rejane or through the adhesion of volunteers”.

The PF also highlighted that, although the conduct was carried out on social networks, they cannot be ignored because they can be used to “promote the extremism of the discourse of polarization and antagonism, through illegal means”.

“Posts of threats against politically exposed people have a great potential for propagation among the profile’s followers, especially considering the political ingredient involved in such statements”, says the PF.

Moraes says that Ivan Rejane’s attitudes can be framed in the crimes of criminal association and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and that he disseminates fake news that affect the honor and security of the Supreme Court.

His statements on social networks, says the minister, “are convening unidentified third parties, with a union of purposes, for abusive use of the rights of assembly and freedom of expression, to attack Democracy, the Rule of Law and its Institutions , ignoring the constitutional requirement that the meetings be lawful and peaceful”.

The initial term of temporary detention is five days.

Moraes’ interlocutors point out that this decision by the minister, who will be the next president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and is the rapporteur of the investigation of digital militias, demonstrates that he will not tolerate this type of threat and that he is monitoring extremist groups.