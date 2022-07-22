move a matchstick to correct the equation

This one challenge is perfect for anyone who likes to solve crossword puzzles and analytical games. However, to complete this mission, it is necessary to think outside the box, that is, to challenge yourself to analyze the issue in another way. In this sense, if you think you are able to find the correct answer, keep reading this article to do the matchstick test.

Matchstick test to correct the equation

To complete this challenge, you will need to use your creative thinking skills, as the answer will not be immediately apparent. The rules for the test consist of: moving only a matchstick to correct the equation shown in the image below. However, this must all be done within a period of 20 seconds. Can you? Set the timer and good luck!

Challenge answer

Some people find it very difficult to complete the challenge, or it takes longer than stipulated. If this is the case, see now the best answer to complete the mission assertively.

Since the equation presented was 8 + 3- 4 = 0 (which is obviously wrong), a solution to this by moving just a matchstick would be to remove the toothpick from the number 8, leaving 9, and move to 0, which becomes to be 8. With that, the equation would be: 9 + 3 – 4 = 8.

Other answers

If you thought otherwise, know that you might be right too. This is because there are several solutions to this equation. The main ones are as follows:

6 + 3 – 9 = 0

8 + 3 -11 = 0

Finally, if you used any of these solutions in less than 20 seconds, it means that you are a very smart person. However, if that hasn’t happened to you, don’t worry. Keep doing challenges until you get good at solving this type of problem.