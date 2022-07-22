Movie actress found dead in US

Actress and singer Shonka Dukureh, best known for her work in the movie “Elvis”, now playing in theaters, has died at the age of 44. She was found dead in her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

According to TMZ, the actress was found dead inside her bedroom in the apartment.

One of her children came across their mother’s body and ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help, police said. Neighbor called 911 around 9:30 am.

So far, the police said there is no suspicion of crime in the death of the actress. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results before they can determine the cause of death.

The film that tells the story of the rock icon was the first work of the actress in theaters, in which she gave life to the singer Big Mama Thorton. She doubled by also playing the artist in the music video for “Vegas”, by singer Doja Cat.

“[Big Mama Thornton] was really real with what she did, very honest and [fez] music how she felt. And I could totally relate to that,” the actress said in an interview.

“I was very focused and really wanting to make sure I was paying respect, respecting her legacy, her spirit and everything about what she brought to music. Understanding that I’m able to do that because she did it and laid that foundation.” continued the actress when talking about the legacy of the singer who played in theaters.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, the actress graduated from tax University with a BA in Theater. She also received a master’s degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University. The actress leaves two children.