Murilo Huff appears with his son and declares himself to Marília Mendonça

Murilo Huff appears with his son with Marília Mendonça and pays tribute to the singer on her birthday

The singer Murilo Huff enchanted fans by showing a beautiful picture of her son, little Leo, just two years old. The boy is the result of his old relationship with the eternal Queen of Sofrência, the singer Marília Mendonça. The two were lovers and the relationship was marked by breakups and reconciliations.

By the time the country girl left early, at the age of 26, the two were separated. Despite not being together anymore, the artists have always cherished the good relationship, especially to be able to create their only heir.

Last Wednesday (20), the artist shared a beautiful click of his son. In the picture, Leo is all smiling hugging his dad’s side. In the caption of the photo, the artist comments: “Last smell before traveling”.

In his social networks, including, the singer often shows fans beautiful moments with the puppy. Whether at home, on outings or when you need to say goodbye to some professional commitment.

Recently, Murilo Huff used social networks to honor his ex-girlfriend, Marília Mendonça, along with his ex-mother-in-law, Dona Ruth Moreira, the singer’s mother. The singer made a point of saying that he recorded a video with the countryman’s family to celebrate her birthday.

During his speech, Murilo said that it was as if Marília was there. “Today was very special. We got together with friends and family to record a very beautiful video for @donaruthoficial’s channel, in honor of Marília’s birthday”, he began.

“It’s great to sit with our group that was always together and remember the stories. The impression is that she was there. We feel happier and more privileged to have been able to live a few years of our lives with someone so incredible.” Murilo Huff.

Marília Mendonça would turn 27 next Friday (22). To honor the singer, her biography, “Marília Mendonça, Rainha da Sofrência: Biography and Criticism”, written by journalist Bruno Ribeiro, will be released on this date.

