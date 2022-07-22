Nalbert calls for changes after fall: “Brazil needs to pick up pieces” | volleyball

In the vacuum of the fall, the urgency. When looking at the defeat against the United States in the quarterfinals, Nalbert says that it is also necessary to understand the steps there. In an erratic campaign in the League of Nations, marked by injuries and lack of rhythm, Brazil never managed to show itself firm in the fight for the second championship. With just over a month to go before the World Cup, the commentator and former captain of the national team hopes there will be time to change.

Nalbert believes that the first step towards the team’s recovery is to find a second opposite. Without Alan, aside from a torn Achilles tendon, only Darlan was at Renan’s disposal for most of the competition. Very little for those who are going to compete in the World Cup. Recently, Wallace, who had announced his retirement from the national team, admitted that he could come back to help.

– In reality, Brazil needs to pick up the pieces. Evaluate everything that happened to get back on a more solid path towards the World Cup. In my opinion, this passes, first, in bringing another opposite. As much as Darlan played very well – and he really did – we need another opposite. To make a reversal, to make Darlan more relaxed. We need strong players in attack.

The short time until the World Cup, which will be played in Poland and Slovenia, between August 26 and September 11, causes concern. Nalbert believes that, if the situation does not allow the dream of seeking the title, it is necessary to think beyond.

– Situation is a little worrying for the moment. But if we have to give up a great result now, at the Worlds, but thinking further ahead, for the Olympics, sacrificing a little shooting for these younger people, it has to be there. We cannot think only in the short term. We have to think long term to regain consistency.

The commentator says that the Brazilian squad, today, is not homogeneous. In Nalbert’s opinion, when a team piece is lost, the level drops. The absence of substitutes ready to take the place of the main players of the selection is a point of attention.

– We also need to work our squad in a more homogeneous way. We can’t depend on Leal, Lucarelli. Against the USA, they practically did everything on the court. They played very well. But there comes a time, when they are marked, that they end up losing a little patience.

Nalbert recalls that the selection got used to having squads filled with great players. Although Brazil is facing a renewal process, the commentator says that shooting is needed to handle a competition like the World Cup.

– The history of the Brazilian team shows that in our great moments, our great titles and in our great hegemonies, we have always had a very homogeneous cast. Starting and reserve players practically on the same level. They changed the pieces and the pattern did not change. And today we don’t see that happening. For one reason or another. We have a renewal coming up, but we still need to shoot to be able to reach the level of the holders. And, in a World Cup, it is essential that the whole team is in shape and confident to get into any situation. It’s a very tiring, very exhausting championship.

Current champions, the Brazilians dreamed of a new achievement in the League. The erratic campaign of the first phase, however, gave indications that it would not be easy. Although it has shown strength in some moments in the competition, the selection has not been able to establish itself. With the defeat in the quarters, it is out of contention even for a place on the podium.