Neither Barra nor Deodoro! Rio mayor gives the green light for Flamengo to have a stadium in a new location: ‘I will help’

New location was mentioned by the governor as a proposal made by Rodolfo Landim in conversations

Flamengo may have a new location to build their own stadium in Rio de Janeiro. After conversations about Barra da Tijuca and Deodoro, the Gasometer region is the new possibility proposed.

In a video posted on social media, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, revealed that the region was mentioned by President Rodolfo Landim, said the initial obstacle in the negotiation, but said he wants to help in the conversations.

“I was with President Landim. The Olympic Park area is a private area, which gets more difficult. I made a suggestion from Deodoro, because there’s Transolímpica, train coming. And Landim came up with the idea of ​​the Gasometer. We even launched a terminal using a part of the Gasometer, it is also a private area,” he said.

“I just think that Gasómetro is very close to São Januário (laughs). It is also a private area of ​​Caixa Econômica Federal. On the part of the City Hall, there is no problem, they (Pedro Paulo and Landim) will continue to piss him off. Now, it is a negotiation that Flamengo has to do with Caixa Econômica. I will help,” he added.

In the video, the mayor appears alongside federal deputy Pedro Paulo, who reinforced the complexity of the negotiation and joked with Eduardo about the fact that the governor is from Vasco.

“It is a complex operation, this Gasometer area is the most valued in Porto Maravilha, Flamengo will have to be quite ingenious with a private construction solution in order to finance the stadium. The guarantee of our Vasco mayor is that all efforts will be made for our long-awaited stadium”, he concluded.

In an interview with the website gethe president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim said that the moment about the stadium is to study the available areas.

“The current stage is to carry out a macro survey of the available areas within Rio, talking to the City Hall, identifying potential logistical bottlenecks, aspects of fan flow and feasibility analysis of each of the areas we are looking at”, he pointed out.

“To be honest, we’re looking at a little bit of everything., seeing what’s available to try to find the best area for us to go deeper into these feasibility analyses. But the process is still very preliminary”, he concluded.