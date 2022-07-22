Netflix records loss of over 900,000 subscribers

The largest streaming platform has shown a great loss in the number of subscribers. understand the reasons

Netflix recently released its quarterly report that pointed to a loss of 970,000 subscribers between April and June this year. In the first quarter of this year, the platform had registered a drop of 200,000 users. It was the first recorded loss in 10 years. Streaming is still at the top of the industry, but what’s happening?

According to the company’s internal estimates, the number of subscribers leaving the platform should have been even higher in the period, studies pointed to about 2 million. This could be the result of new titles released, such as the seasons of Stranger Things, Ozark and The Umbrella Academy that are successful.

Reasons for the drop in the number of subscribers

In the same period last year, the scenario was different: 1.5 million people started streaming subscriptions. Today, Netflix has more than 220 million subscribers.

The significant drop can be explained by some factors, both internal and external. One of them is the fact that password sharing is prohibited, which has received a lot of criticism from users.

In addition, the new subscription values ​​have increased and are above competitors. Which leads many people to migrate their subscriptions where the cost benefit is greater.

The expansion of this sector with the launch of new platforms, such as HBO Max, Globoplay, Disney +, Prime Video, among others, is an important aspect in this regard. Currently, Netflix disputes the place, which was previously hers alone, with countless other options.

It is also necessary to consider the global economic situation. The risk of a global recession and the War in Ukraine are elements that directly impact people’s lives in all areas. A family, for example, that is struggling financially needs to give up some “superficial” expenses, such as a streaming platform.

cheapest netflix

At the company’s latest event, co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the creation of a more affordable type of subscription. For this type, ads will be included within the platform, during the user experience.

According to Sarandos, at the end of June the advertisements were already being inserted in the streaming service.

The announcement came after users complained about high prices and the loss of subscriber numbers in the first quarter.

Netflix current price

Netflix offers a few subscription options with varying prices. Check out.

Plan Benefit Price Basic Default image and 2 screens BRL 25.90/month Pattern Full HD image and 2 screens BRL 39.90/month premium Ultra HD image and 4 screens BRL 55.90/month

