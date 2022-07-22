New drug for osteoporosis should reach SUS in 180 days

In an ordinance published this Thursday (21) in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette), the Ministry of Health decided to incorporate zoledronic acid, a drug used for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis who present intolerance or swallowing difficulties of oral bisphosphonates.

The incorporation of the drug meets a recommendation by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies) to the paste. According to the ordinance, the drug should be offered to the population in the SUS within a maximum period of 180 days.





Osteoporosis affects bone metabolism, decreasing bone mass and compromising the structure of tissues responsible for bone formation. The disease is the leading cause of fracture in people over 50 years of age.

The PCDT (Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines) of the MS already makes available within the scope of the SUS the use of vitamin D and calcium, raloxifene, conjugated estrogens, calcitonin (nasal spray) and oral bisphosphonates (alendronate and risedronate) for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis.

According to Conitec, the incorporation of zoledronic acid is due, among other reasons, to its high capacity to bind to mineralized bone. When administered, the drug acts rapidly on the bone, inhibiting the imbalance between calcium reabsorption and bone remodeling.



