new value affects unemployment insurance, INSS and others

O minimum wage it is used as a parameter for the remuneration of millions of Brazilian workers, but this is not its only function. It is also considered when defining values ​​of labor, assistance and social security benefits.

Read more: Senate proposes correction of income tax exemption table

The federal government already has a forecast of what the national floor will be for next year. It is included in the Budget Guidelines Law project and was calculated based on the estimate of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 2022.

According to the document, the minimum wage should reach R$ 1,294 in 2023, an adjustment of 6.77% in relation to the current value (R$ 1,212). By law, the government is obliged to update the national floor according to inflation to avoid losses in the population’s purchasing power.

Social, labor and social security benefits

As mentioned, any change at the minimum affects a series of benefits, such as unemployment insurance, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus and INSS (National Social Security Institute) programs. See some examples below.

INSS benefits

Retirements, pensions and social security benefits also need to be readjusted to keep up with inflation. No INSS insured can receive less than the minimum wage or more than the ceiling (currently R$7,087.22).

The same goes for the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC), which has an assistance nature, but is paid by the municipality. Each beneficiary is entitled to a minimum wage per month, so its value must be corrected every year.

Unemployment insurance

The benefit is a right of the formal worker dismissed without just cause, who can receive between 3 and 5 installments. The number of unemployment insurance quotas depends on the number of previous requests and its value cannot be less than the minimum in force.

PIS/Pasep allowance

The PIS/Pasep allowance is also paid to formal workers, but only to those who earn up to two minimum wages per month in the year considered for calculation. Its value is up to one national floor per person, according to the number of months worked in the base year (1/12 per month).