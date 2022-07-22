O Globo/Ipec survey points out Grêmio fans as the most faithful in Brazil

Loyalty!

Loyalty index reaches 90.6% and places Tricolor in the first position among the largest Brazilian clubs

21 JUL 2022 11:29 | Updated on 21 JUL 2022 11:38

A study carried out by the newspaper O Globo/Ipec, which demonstrates the loyalty of fans to their favorite clubs, points to a fact that is a source of pride for all Grêmio fans. Grêmio appears in first place in a ranking that indicates the loyalty index of fans in relation to their clubs, which corresponds to 90.6%, ahead of Flamengo, Corinthians and Cruzeiro.

In the survey, IPEC asks “which team do you support more or have more sympathy for”, and can give two answers. The total percentage of fans who indicated only one Club was 62%.

The data from the study indicate that the idea of ​​rooting exclusively for just one team is greater among younger people and residents of the South and Southeast regions. In the North, Midwest and Northeast, preferences are divided by approximately 15%.

The survey was carried out between the 1st and 5th of July 2022 and interviewed 2,000 Brazilians from 16 years of age, in person, in 128 municipalities in all regions of Brazil, with a total margin of error of two points, to more or less, for each club.