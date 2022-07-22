Oil production drops 5% in 2Q22 – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) produced 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of Petroleum and gas in the second quarter of 2022, down 5% compared to last year.

In comparison with the first quarter, the company’s production fell 5%.

According to the company, production was affected by the entry into force of the Production Sharing Contract for the Surplus Volumes of the Assignment of Atapu and Sépia, with an impact in the second quarter of 90,000 boed on the production volume that is up to Petrobras of these fields.

In addition, there were a greater number of stops for maintenance and interventions on the platforms.

Production in the pre-salt fields reached 1,609 thousand bpd, 4.3% lower than in the first quarter. Onshore and shallow water production, in turn, was 71,000 bpd, 11,000 bpd below the first quarter.

Post-salt production, on the other hand, was 434 thousand bpd, down 14.2% from last year, mainly due to the higher volume of production losses resulting from stoppages for maintenance and interventions.

Production abroad was 37 thousand boed, in line with 1Q22.

According to Petrobras, the performance of derivatives was in line with the total FUT of the refining park of 89% in the second quarter of this year and surpassed the first quarter even with the divestment of RLAM, which represented around 13% of the total processing capacity. of the refinery park.

Petrobras derivatives

Sales of oil products were 1% higher than those recorded in the first quarter, mainly due to the increase in sales of diesel and LPG, due to the seasonality of consumption of these products, he informs.

Derivatives production in 2Q22 was 2.6% higher than in 1Q22.

gasoline and diesel

Gasoline sales in 2Q22 fell by 6.6% compared to the first quarter, mainly due to the start of the sugarcane harvest in the Center-South and the consequent increase in the supply of ethanol.

Even so, he says, accumulated sales in the first half were 6.5% higher than in the same period in 2021, mainly due to a gain in the share of gasoline over hydrated ethanol in flex-fuel vehicles.

Diesel sales grew 4.7% compared to the first quarter, mainly due to the seasonality of consumption, due to the reduction in economic activity typical of the beginning of the year and the beginning of the agricultural harvest of the second corn crop from June onwards. .

