Oldest male panda in captivity is euthanized at age 35 in Hong Kong – News

An An, who was so far the world’s oldest captive male panda, died on Thursday at the age of 35, announced the Hong Kong zoo where he has spent most of his life.

An An’s health has deteriorated in recent days and the animal has shown little physical activity and a reduced appetite, which led to him being euthanized early Thursday morning, the Ocean Park Zoo and Amusement Park said in a statement. .

The panda’s age equates to about 105 years for a human, the zoo said, which explained that the “difficult decision” was made for its well-being after consultations with Chinese experts.

The panda was born in the wild in mainland China and was part of a pair of pandas delivered by Beijing to Hong Kong to celebrate the second anniversary of the city’s handover from the UK to China. Pandas are part of a diplomatic tradition of gifts from China. An An and his companion Jia Jia spent the rest of their lives at Ocean Park.





When he died at age 38 in 2016, Jia Jia held the Guinness World Record for the oldest panda in the world and the oldest panda in captivity.

After Jia Jia’s death, his partner lived a rather lonely life and in 2021 he celebrated his 35th birthday alone with a frozen fruit and bamboo pie prepared for him by park officials.



