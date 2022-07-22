Olhar Espacial debates 53 years of human exploration of the Moon

Last Wednesday (20), it was 53 years since the first time a man walked on the Moon. During the Apollo 11 mission, the late NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong, accompanied, minutes later, by his mission companion Buzz Aldrin, entered the history of space exploration (and humanity) when he set foot on lunar soil.

Moon records made by astrophotographer Conrado Serodio, this week’s special guest of the Olhar Espacial program. Image: Conrado Serodio

Carried by a Saturn V rocket, the Eagle lander landed at 5:17 pm (GMT) on July 20, 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin aboard, while the mission’s third astronaut, Michael Collins, remained orbiting the Moon in the module. of command Columbia, supervising their movements.

Three years later, the Apollo 17 mission was the last to take astronauts to our natural satellite, which has already received a total of 12 visitors from Earth. And that number is about to increase.

More than half a century later, NASA is working on humanity’s return to the Moon. While the missions conducted between 1969 and 1972 were named after the Greek god of the Sun, music, the arts, medicine, prophecy and justice, the Artemis program was named after its twin, goddess of hunting, nature. and chastity, also considered protective of women, children and childbirth.

One of the big differences between the two projects is that, this time, there will be the presence of a woman among the crew – the main reason for choosing the name of the program. Furthermore, the main objective is now much greater than before: the intention is to make the Moon a kind of second home.

All of this is absolutely fascinating and will be covered by Olhar Espacial this Friday (22), which welcomes renowned astrophotographer Conrado Serodio to talk about the history of lunar exploration. Artemis even has the participation of Brazil. Want to know how? Just stay tuned for this special edition of our program.

Astrophotographer Conrado Serodio is the guest of this Desmana do Olhar Espacial to talk about the history of human exploration of the Moon. Image: Astrobin

Civil Engineer graduated from Universidade Mackenzie-SP, with university extension in Astronomy and Geodesy, Serodio became a lover of Astronomy and Amateur High Resolution Astrophotography, especially of the planets of the Solar System and details of lunar formations in close proximity, combining the study and research on these celestial bodies to the astrophotos it produces.

His works have been published with prominence, receiving awards and being treated as a reference in the area, in specialized national and international communities and discussion forums, as well as in the media in general.

Presented by Marcelo Zurita, president of the Paraiba Association of Astronomy — APA; member of SAB — Brazilian Astronomical Society; technical director of BRAMON — Brazilian Meteor Observation Network — and regional coordinator (Northeast) of Asteroid Day Brazil, Olhar Espacial is broadcast live, every Friday at 9 pm, through the official channels of the vehicle on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, twitterLinkedIn and TikTok.

