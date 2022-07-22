Ophthalmology queue reduces 23% in SUS in Porto Alegre

the queue of Unified Health System (SUS) closed the first semester stable in the Capital. Comparing the data between January and June, the growth was 0.7%. There were 94,799 requests accumulated in the first month of the year, compared to 95,545 in June data.

The numbers are released monthly by the transparency sector of the Municipal Health Department (SMS). However, stability remains at a high level. In the same month of 2021, there were 69,535 consultation requests on hold. The current queue is 37.4% longer.

A positive data comes from ophthalmology, a specialty that is one of the main bottlenecks of the municipal SUS. In the SMS list, there are 13 different queues for vision care, the largest of which are visual screening (8,546 requests) and general adult ophthalmology (6,202). These, by the way, are the two longest queues on the entire list for medical specialties.

The good news is that, in January, there were 27,557 eye requests. In June, the number closed at 21,129 — a drop of 23.3%. The main improvement was in waiting for general adult ophthalmology, where the queue shrank 48.8% – there were 12,114 requests for care in January.

At the beginning of June, Diário Gaúcho showed that two offices for ophthalmological teleservices were not being used by the City Hall of the Capital. The spaces are located at Hospital da Restinga e Extremo Sul (HRES). SMS stated that the priority was consultation efforts, which had been taking place since April. According to the folder, 2,000 extra consultations are offered per month at HRES and 1,000 extra consultations per month at Hospital Vila Nova.

The calls began to relieve one of the queues, but another problem remains in the waiting for visual screening. The same level as at the beginning of 2022 remains, with more than 8,500 calls on hold.

Since January, the DG has been following the journey of Núbia Ventura Dutra, 59 years old, away from her hygiene work for health reasons, to get an appointment in the ophthalmic specialty. And Nubia is among the requests that left the queue in June. But the patient says that she had to be insistent to get the service. Last month, she went to her referral health post, in the Restinga neighborhood, Zona Sul, and insisted that she needed the appointment right away:

— I fell twice at home, I live alone. I had no more conditions, I’m seeing very little.

After the conversation, Núbia managed to be referred with priority to the Banco de Olhos Hospital. This time, the indication was not for cataract surgery, which Nubia has been through for about five years. Now, the recommendation is to wear glasses.

— I received the prescription after the consultation at the Eye Bank and I already had new glasses made — celebrates the resident of Tinga.

Partnership to provide eyewear

To follow the path of general adult ophthalmology, the city recently signed an agreement to also reduce the line of visual screening – the consultation for prescription glasses. In late June, the partnership with the Lions Social Welfare Foundation was signed. The idea is to carry out ophthalmological consultations and provide prescription glasses through the SUS.

The objective is, by the end of 2023, to serve 2,350 patients regulated by the Gercon system (SMS consultation management system), offering, in addition to assistance with an ophthalmologist, the free supply of glasses for the correction of refractive disorders, such as myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia.

” alt=”Porto Alegre, RS, 06/24/2022 – Signing of the term of the cooperation agreement between PMPA and Lyons, referring to eye care. Photo: Pedro Piegas / PMPA.” /> ” alt=”Porto Alegre, RS, 06/24/2022 – Signing of the term of the cooperation agreement between PMPA and Lyons, referring to eye care. Photo: Pedro Piegas / PMPA.” /> Mayor Melo (D) signed a partnership agreement with a civil society organizationPhoto: Pedro Piegas / Porto Alegre City Hall

Mobile unity

The services take place at the foundation’s mobile unit, which parks in front of health units in the Capital, on specific dates and times. These are appointments previously scheduled by the SMS with patients who are in the municipal SUS queue. One service was performed in June and another in July. After the consultation, users choose the type of frame and receive a receipt to carry out the removal of the glasses, within a period of 15 days, at the health unit where the service was performed.

According to SMS, “other partnerships should be disclosed, even during the month of July, to expand the offer of ophthalmological consultations by the SUS”.

