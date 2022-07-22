Palmeiras defender, who is on loan at Bragantino, is involved in a traffic accident with fatal victim

Defender Renan, 20, who belongs to Palmeiras and has been loaned to Red Bull Bragantino since the beginning of 2022, was involved in a fatal traffic accident this Friday morning, 22, in Bragança Paulista.

The young defender arrived at Bragantino in April this year and has already played in eight matches for the interior club, always replacing the titular Natan.

The defender is one of the “Criages of the base of Palmeiras” and was in Verdão since the under-13. His first professional match was in 2020, standing out for being able to play as a defender and left-back. The contract with Alviverde is valid until the end of 2025.

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am on Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway, at KM 47. According to information from the Civil Police, the 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police also reported that the defender showed signs of intoxication and refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene. The player was taken to the police duty to register the occurrence.

