Palmeiras faces América-MG to open a new phase in attack

The duel against América-MG will mark a new phase in the attack of Palmeiras. Between reinforcements and absences, coach Abel Ferreira will be able to choose a different offensive system and which, for the fans’ desire, may be even better than usual.







López and Merentiel will assume a much-desired position for Verdão (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/Montagem L!) Photo: Launch!

Merentiel and José Manuel López, the long-awaited center forwards requested by the coaching staff for a long time, can debut against the Minas Gerais team. The two are primarily responsible for opening up a new range of options in attack, as they can even play together in the sector.

‘La Bestia’ and ‘El Flaco’ have different characteristics. The first is more like a number 10, despite acting more infiltrated, while the second is more of an area, something that Verdão only had based on improvisations.

Hired as a possible ‘escape valve’ in the absence of an excellent shirt 9, Navarro had some chances but he wasn’t responding. Rony, in turn, despite preferring his home position (wing), was practically the only solution to be an offensive reference.

With the athletes in question injured, at least one of the reinforcements must appear among the holders to assume ‘the scolding’ in the offensive sector. Apart from that, Dudu can return to the right side, while Veiga should play in the middle, without having to leave to play centrally.

This week, a possible negotiation involving Gabriel Veron came on the agenda at Palmeiras. As determined by LANCE!, the sale of the athlete to Porto-POR it should cost 10 million euros (R$ 55.4 million) without variables for achieved goals, but even so, the trend is that Verdão will keep 10% of the rights to bill in the future.

Thus, the 19-year-old will not play in the confrontation with América-MG. Without him, the attack is open so that Wesley, Breno Lopes and Giovani, although he has not traveled to Belo Horizonte with the others, can have more opportunities. The trend is for shirt 11 to take the place, but the other two are not far behind.

With parts of the squad showing good numbers and exercising tactical and technical functions with precision, Abel Ferreira has a new ‘good headache’, this time in attack. In addition, he will be able to watch gaps being filled and his team becoming even more complete.