Palmeiras wins the ‘title’ of the 1st round of the Brasileirão for the 2nd time – 07/21/2022

Palmeiras beat América-MG 1-0 this Thursday (21), in Belo Horizonte, and with Atlético-MG’s draw also on Thursday, managed to secure the symbolic title of the 1st round in this 18th round. With 36 points, Palmeiras has now opened up a 4-point advantage over Corinthians, the runner-up with 32 points. In the next round, the last of the first round, Palmeiras welcomes Internacional, at Allianz Parque, while Atlético-MG (3rd place) faces Corinthians, at Mineirão.

In the era of the Brasileirão by consecutive points, since 2003, this is the second time that Palmeiras finishes the 1st round in front, repeating the feat of 2016, the year they were Brazilian champions. That year, the team led by coach Cuca ended the 19th round with 36 points (the same score as the team today), ahead of its competitors in 2022, Atlético-MG (35 points) and Corinthians (34 points). ).

Palmeiras will be able to close the 1st round with 39 points and overcome the 2016 and 2021 team (38 points – 2nd place), in addition to equaling the 2019 campaign (39 points – 2nd place). In the last four years, Palmeiras reached the last round of the shift fighting for the title.

Since 2003, São Paulo and Corinthians are the clubs that most times won the first round (4 each), followed by Cruzeiro (3), Atlético-MG (2), and Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras and Santos (1 each). Of the 19 editions between 2003 and 2021, 14 winners of the 1st round took the title of the Brasileirão. In 2021, Galo took the 1st round and the title at the end.

Titles of the 1st round of the Brasileirão in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022):

4 – Corinthians (2005, 2011, 2015 and 2017)

4 – São Paulo (2006, 2007, 2018 and 2020)

3 – Cruise (2003, 2013 and 2014)

2 – Atlético-MG (2012 and 2021)

[2] – Palmeiras (2016 and 2022)

1 – Flamengo (2019)

1 – Fluminense (2010)

1 – Guild (2008)

1 – International (2009)

1 – Santos (2004)

