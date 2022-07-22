‘Pantanal’: after beating, Alcides swears death to Jove | come around

During Jove’s wedding to Juma (Alanis Guillen), Alcides tried to get the bride to dance and ended up getting the worst: the two had a fight in the middle of the dance floor and the pawn was knocked out by the groom.

1 of 2 Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) promises he will kill Jove — Photo: Globo Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) promises he will kill Jove — Photo: Globo

Still in the shed of José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, Tadeu (José Loreto) will look for the farmhand to see if everything is okay.

“May he not cross my path!”, Alcides will threaten.

“If you mess with him, he’s going to mess with everyone Leôncio!”, Tadeu warns, leaving the shed.

“Next time, go for the bullet!”, concludes Alcides.

2 of 2 Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will make a deal with Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will make a deal with Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo

Alcides will continue to be indignant for having asked for a fight with Jove when he arrives at Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm. The same death oath of Alcides will be given by him to the boss, who will take advantage of the situation to make a deal.

Before signing a deal, Tenório will make fun of what happened earlier.

“The way he hit you yesterday, he’s quite capable of taking the revolver from your hand, bullet and all, and shoving it up your ass!”, jokes Tenório.

“He’s not male for that!”, Alcides counters.

Taking advantage of Alcides’ irritation, Tenório will further encourage the pawn to speak his mind.

“I’m going to kill that bastard! And I’m going to kill, too, whoever gets in my way!”, Alcides promised.

Behold, Tenório will end the conversation with a tempting offer:

“Then take advantage and kill his father together… Yeah. Then we’ll take care of everything… And I’ll give you half of that farm!”

