‘Pantanal’: in fight for Bruaca, Tenório will slap Guta in the face | come around

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will kick Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) out of the house, after discovering that his wife had an affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Levi (Leandro Lima). The man, who kept a second marriage hidden for years, will still take his anger out on his daughter, Guta (Julia Dalavia).
“Where’s the mother?”, asks Guta, when he gets home and sees his father drinking.
“Your mother is going to sleep outside today (…) Sit down, Guta, I want to talk to you…”, says Tenório. “I’m kicking her out of the house!” he announces.
“What sir?” exclaims the young woman indignantly.
Guta soon reminds his father of the hypocrisy of the situation, as he hid Zuleica and her three children for over 20 years. But it’s no use, Tenório is unyielding.
“I’m letting her get away from here, aren’t I? I didn’t reread a single strand of her hair!” says the farmer.
“What do you mean: are you letting her go? And her rights?”, asks the daughter.
“What right does a woman have who made my life hell to be rubbing against everything that is pawn behind my back.”
“Do me a favor! You’re throwing her out of the house because she doesn’t have, never had and will never have the slightest bit of decency!”, says Guta.
At this moment, Tenório slaps his daughter in the face. But that doesn’t make her back down.
“Nothing has ever embarrassed me more than being your daughter.”