Parties raised BRL 22 million in pre-campaign donations | Policy

Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure – 07.22.2022

The 16 parties with donations from individuals registered during this year’s pre-campaign have so far received at least R$22 million. This is what a survey carried out by GLOBO shows, based on partial rendering of accounts of the acronyms already available on the website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The amount, used for the maintenance of the subtitles, is already approaching the R$ 25 million collected by the same acronyms throughout 2021.

The TSE data also show that among the biggest donors to the national directories of the parties during the pre-campaign this year, one practice is common: making financial contributions to rival parties in the presidential race. There are at least eight entrepreneurs with this profile of donation among those with transfers above R$ 100 thousand.

The parties will have a total of R$4.9 billion from the electoral fund to finance campaigns this year, but the funds cannot yet be used. The funds raised from donations from individuals for the subtitles are authorized to be used for pre-campaign expenses, such as travel and events, without any fence, explains electoral lawyer Samara Castro, of the Brazilian Bar Association in Rio de Janeiro (OAB). -RJ).

As of August, the parties will also be able to apply or distribute the resources received by individuals directly in the campaigns. In this case, however, there is a limit equivalent to up to 10% of the gross income earned by the individual in the year prior to the election. Since the 2015 electoral mini-reform, companies are prevented from donating to candidates.

The PT, legend of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leads the ranking with R$ 8.5 million accounted for. The legend has made a fundraising campaign for the party. Last month, Lula even participated in a dinner organized by Grupo Prerogativas to thank the PT for donations made via Pix.

Next, among the subtitles with the most donations, are PSD, with R$ 4.1 million, União Brasil, with R$ 3.04 million and MDB, with R$ 1.7 million. The list is made up of the parties that also have the largest amount of the electoral fund.

The PL, acronym for President Jair Bolsonaro, has not yet included its revenues in this year’s accountability. In the party, there is also pressure to collect donations to make Bolsonaro’s campaign viable and events are organized for businessmen. The internal assessment is that the value of the party fund destined for the acronym, the seventh largest, is insufficient to finance all the campaigns.

Considering only individual donations, the owner director of Century Brasil and Vale Sul Shopping, Wagner Louis de Souza, from São José dos Campos (SP), is the one who made the biggest contribution. In February, he allocated R$ 2.5 million to the PSD. The value exceeds previous donations from the entrepreneur. In 2020, Souza donated BRL 430,000, in inflation-adjusted amounts, to seven of the 11 candidates for mayor of São José dos Campos, including the victor in the election, Felicio Ramuth (PSDB).

Livestock farmer Jonas Barcellos Corrêa Filho, owner of Brasif, made the second largest donation. Last month, he transferred R$ 2.1 million to the PT. In 2018, the businessman donated R$500,000, in corrected amounts, to candidates for federal and state deputy for DEM, PSL and Solidarity.

In family

Another name that stands out is that of Emival Caiado Filho, cousin of the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado. At the beginning of the month, he donated just over R$1.8 million to União Brasil, the governor’s acronym.

In the list of biggest donors so far, there are still four members of the same family, Koren de Lima, owner of the Hapvida health plan. Together they have already allocated R$ 4 million between April and May to the PT, PSD, PSDB and MDB. Another R$ 1.25 million was donated to the PL, but it is not yet in the TSE system. The transfer of the Koren de Lima family was revealed last week by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

The donations were made by the CEO of Hapvida, Jorge Fontoura Pinheiro Koren de Lima, Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima and Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Júnior, both members of the board of directors of Hapvida, and Christina Fontoura Koren de Lima.

