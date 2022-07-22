‘Passion for militarism’: PM killed in Alemão leaves two autistic children – 07/22/2022

Military police officer Bruno de Paula Costa, 38, was killed yesterday in the police action that left at least 18 dead in Complexo do Alemão, north of Rio. Father of two autistic children, De Paula, as he was known by his colleagues, was shot at the beginning of the raid, at 5:39 am yesterday, according to the incident report to which the UOL had access.

Today, around 10:30 am, the policeman’s wife, Lidia Costa, was at the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) for the release of her husband’s body. The woman defined her husband as “in love with militarism”.

“He was born for this. He was a paratrooper, [foi] for seven years. He was a corporal in the Army, too. He always had a passion for militarism. Excellent military policeman, excellent corporal in the Army. Everyone is shocked, it hasn’t sunk in,” said Lídia.

According to Civil Police records, De Paula was rescued by colleagues, but he was already admitted to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital dead.

According to the records, he was the first of the 18 killed in the joint police action between BOPE and Core, from the Civil Police.

After the loss of her husband, Lidia regretted raising her children, now without her husband.

“My oldest son is severely autistic, my 8-year-old son is mildly autistic. A tragedy. I ask people to keep praying for the family. I ask God for health and strength to be able to raise my two children who will need me.”