Patient with suspected monkeypox in DF: “Unbearable pain”

One of the 14 residents of the Federal District with suspected monkeypox infection is a 25-year-old young man who suffers from symptoms while awaiting the results of laboratory tests to determine whether or not he is infected with Monkeypox.

To metropolises, the resident of Recanto das Emas reported the days of isolation. According to him, the symptoms started during the second weekend of July.

“I started with a migraine, but until then, I treated it as if it was just that or a common flu. Until, on Tuesday (12/7), the wounds began to appear. So, I looked for an Emergency Care Unit (UPA). That’s when the doctor started to suspect it could be smallpox,” he says.

The patient says that, on Friday (7/15), he collected the tests — which were sent to Rio de Janeiro to be analyzed by the reference laboratory. Since then, the young man has been at home, isolated from his family.

“Now the wounds are starting to heal. But at the beginning of the week, I started to feel pain, unbearable pain. I had to take morphine at home because of the pain, as I couldn’t stand it. I also felt a lot of chills, pain in my throat”.

He comments that injuries have stages. “It starts as a red ball and grows until it bursts. Then it becomes a wound and it starts to heal,” he says. See photos of each stage:

smallpox wound Henrico According to the 25-year-old, this is the first phase, when injuries begin to appear.Personal archive smallpox wound Henrico then they get bigger Personal archive smallpox wound Henrico until they burst Personal archive smallpox wound Henrico And turn into woundsPersonal archive smallpox wound Henrico Then they start to healPersonal archive 0

According to the young man, he has not yet received calls or visits from the Epidemiological Surveillance of the DF. “The doctors at the UPA were worried and asked me to come back there every 48 hours to monitor the evolution of the disease. But, there are days when the service takes a long time. I have already spent 30 minutes in the isolation room waiting for a doctor and then another 30 minutes waiting for the medicine”.

community transmission

He states that he has not made recent trips to other units of the Federation or abroad. Therefore, he believes he was infected in Brasília. “I was given 21 days of isolation time. As I am self-employed, I am doing my best to work from home because I depend only on myself”.

According to the DF Health Department (SES/DF), the DF already has smallpox community transmission. The folder states that in addition to the basic health units (UBSs), the UPAs are ready to receive patients with suspected monkeypox.

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the folder, Fabiano dos Anjos, explains that the first symptoms of monkeypox are: fever; back and joint pain; weakness; and the presence of lymph nodes, that is, swelling, in the nodes — it can be near the ear, neck, armpit or groin. “These are the symptoms of the first five days. After the fever, the characteristic lesions of the disease begin to appear”, says Fabiano.

Fabiano points out that smallpox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease. “Of course, anyone who has a close relationship with someone who is infected is more likely to contract the disease. But it’s not for the sex act itself. It’s skin-to-skin contact. Smallpox is transmitted by saliva droplets,” he clarifies.