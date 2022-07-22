PBH starts vaccinating children aged 3 and 4 against COVID this Friday (22/7) – Gerais

Children with immunosuppression will be the first to receive the vaccine (photo: Fbio Marchetto/SES/Disclosure) Children aged 3 and 4 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose starting this Friday (22/7). The announcement was made by Mayor Fuad Noman, on his social networks.

The CoronaVac vaccine will initially be available for 3- and 4-year-olds, and pediatric Pfizer for full 5-year-olds. Children with immunosuppression will be the first to receive the vaccine.

PBH informed that children with the following congenital immunodeficiencies may receive the dose:

Acquired Immunodeficiency – HIV/AIDS;

Immunodeficiencies due to cancer or therapeutic immunosuppression;

Solid organ transplants;

Hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplantation;

Immunocompromised susceptible communicators of patients with communicable diseases;

Anatomical or functional asplenia, hemoglobinopathies, deposit diseases and other conditions associated with splenic dysfunction.

At the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present proof of health condition, such as reports, statements, medical prescriptions or medical reports with a description or ICD of the disease (issued within 12 months before the date of vaccination), signed and stamped, in original.

Mayor Fuad Noman celebrated the good news and encouraged vaccination. “Let’s take our children! Vaccines save lives!”, said the head of the municipal executive.

Childhood vaccination was awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Health, which was released this Tuesday afternoon (7/19).

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported that the 74,270 doses of CoronaVac available will be made available to municipalities immediately. SES was waiting for new doses from the Ministry of Health to vaccinate 100% of the children.

* Intern under supervision