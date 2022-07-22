Petrobras’ first reduction in the price of Gasoline in 2022

One of the biggest problems faced by people who own a car recently has been fuel prices. As the situation got out of the experts’ control in the face of the conflict situation between Russia and Ukraine, the Government found itself in a position to take an initiative.

As a result, several measures were taken in an attempt to reduce the price of gasoline. Only now is the country starting to feel the reduction in its own pockets. Find out about the news.

Gasoline price reduction

On the 19th, Petrobras informed that it will reduce the values ​​of gasoline sold to distributors. Now, the liter will no longer cost R$ 4.06 and will go to R$ 3.86. The other types of fuel, however, will not have their prices changed.

The drop in values ​​is the first since the last drop in December 2021. The amount dropped by R$ 0.20 per liter, which is equivalent to -4.93%. It is worth remembering that gasoline returns to the price it was in May .

In the last increase announced by Petrobras, in June, the average price of this fuel was raised from R$ 3.86 to R$ 4.06 per liter. The increase was 5.18%.

Values ​​at the pump

One of the factors in the composition of the final price of gasoline is the sale value of the fuel to Petrobras refineries. In addition, taxes and also the installments of distributors and resellers are included in the account.

The company comments that the fuels sold at gas stations must undergo a mandatory blending. Thus, the product that goes into the customer’s tank has 73% gasoline and another 27% ethanol.

Thus, Petrobras explains that it is likely that the final price for the consumer should go from R$ 2.96 to R$ 2.81, on average, for each liter sold at the pump.

Due to the limitation caused by the National Congress on ICMS values, gasoline is falling according to the weekly survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

It is worth remembering that the measure was approved in the Chamber with the intention of reducing the values ​​​​of the electricity and fuel bill. With it, the average values ​​of gasoline went from R$ 7.39 to R$ 6.07.

Now, with the drop in refinery prices, it is possible that this amount will drop even further, facilitating the return of fuel use by the population.

