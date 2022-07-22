Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) has a 5.1% drop in total production in the 2nd quarter in one year

Post-salt production in 2Q22 was 434,000 bpd, 14.2% lower than in 2Q21, mainly due to the higher volume of production losses resulting from stoppages for maintenance and interventions.

Petroleum derivatives from Petrobras

In the second quarter, sales of oil derivatives were 1% higher than in 1Q22, mainly due to the increase in sales of diesel and LPG, due to the seasonality of consumption of these products.

According to the company, production of derivatives increased by 2.6% in 2Q22 compared to 1Q22 2, in line with the total FUT of the refining park of 89% in 2Q22 and 1.7% above 2Q21, even with the divestment of RLAM, which represented around 13% of the total processing capacity of our refining park.

diesel and gasoline

According to the report, diesel sales were 750 Mbpd in 2Q22, an increase of 4.7% compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the seasonality of consumption, due to the reduction in economic activity typical of the beginning of the year and the beginning of the agricultural harvest of the second corn crop from June.

Diesel production was 750 Mbpd between April and June 2022, an increase of 4% compared to 1Q22.

Gasoline sales were 375 Mbpd in 2Q22, a decrease of 6.6% compared to 1Q22, due to the start of the sugarcane harvest in the Center-South and consequent increase in ethanol supply and loss of market share of gasoline in the supply of flex-fuel vehicles.

Gasoline production increased by 2.5% compared to 1Q22.

Petrobras exports and imports

Finally, Petrobras reported that net exports in 2Q22 grew 5.1% compared to 1Q22. This was due to higher exports of derivatives, mainly naphtha, gasoline and fuel oil, and lower oil imports.

Oil exports, on the other hand, were lower in 2Q22, due to lower oil production, higher refinery loads, higher domestic oil sales and lower exports in progress in 2Q22 compared to 1Q22.

