Petrobras (PETR4) does not bring any surprises with production data; focus is on next week’s dividends

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) reported total production, on average, of oil, LNG and natural gas in the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), of 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), a decrease of 5, 1% over the same period in 2021 (2Q21) and over the 1st quarter of this year (1Q22), according to the operational preview published this Thursday (21).

Analysts commented that the report did not bring any big surprises and, despite the refining pace, believe that the numbers were mostly in line with the consensus, even as production data are published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. (ANP) monthly, so the sequential decline was likely partially anticipated by the market.

As such, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse pointed out that all eyes will be on dividends next week along with the balance sheet, as well as likely stellar refining margins. The state-owned company publishes its figures for the quarter on July 28, after the market closes.

Bradesco BBI estimates that the company could report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$85 million in 1Q22, which represents a solid improvement over the R$78 billion reported in last quarter. In addition, expects another solid quarter in terms of cash flow to shareholders (FCFE) with lots of dividends distributed ($8.5bn-11bn).

For upcoming results, analysts at Credit Suisse believe that Petrobras could announce dividends in the range of US$10 billion to US$14 billion compared to quarterly results for 2Q22, which represents a dividend yield (dividing over share price) from 14 to 20% in a single quarter at current share price. At this point, the company’s high returns seem to more than make up for the high risks involved.

Goldman’s analysis team sees room for a dividend announcement of up to US$ 12 billion with the release of 2Q22 results.

Regarding production, Morgan Stanley wrote that, although it was broadly in line with its expectations, refining exceeded estimates with an above-expected utilization rate and healthy net exports, as the bank was likely overly conservative in light of the company’s most aggressive pricing in recent months.

In Ativa’s assessment, Petrobras’ results were once again solid and “show the monetization capacity that should be registered in 2Q22. Despite the drop in production, the higher average prices realized in the quarter should keep the E&P Ebitda Margin close to 70%”.

On the negative side, analysts from Credit Suisse point to the drop in oil production by around -117 kbpd (thousand barrels per day) sequentially, to 2.11 mpbd (million barrels per day) in 2Q22. “The drop is mainly explained by the start of the production sharing contract in the Atapu and Sépia fields, effectively diluting the state-owned company’s participation in the fields”.

On the other hand, the XP research team highlights that refineries continued to increase utilization rates, while the share of imports showed a divergent trend for diesel and gasoline. In terms of financial results, XP expects another solid quarter of cash generation and projects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $16 billion (7% above the consensus of Marketplace).

Despite being below Safra’s estimates by 8%, production was in line with Petrobras’ guidance for 2022. The bank reiterates its buy recommendation for the company’s shares, traded at attractive prices. The target price is R$38.

Goldman Sachs has a buy recommendation for Petrobras common and preferred shares, with a target price of BRL 35.60 and BRL 32.80, in that order, as it continues to see the stock offering a carry trade attractive, with a dividend yield from 50% in 2022 and 45% in 2023.

Credit Suisse maintains recommendation outperform (above-market-average performance, or buy equivalent) and raised the target price for ADR (actually, US-traded stocks) from $17 to $18 (57% upside potential), driven by strong operating results in 2022, partially offset by a 200 basis points increase in the cost of capital. BBI says it maintains outperform rating “despite the volatility to be brought by the elections”. BBA also reiterates assessment outperform to state-owned, with a target price of R$ 43.

Eleven, on the other hand, maintains a neutral recommendation for Petrobras, with a target price of BRL 34. Morgan Stanley remains equal weight (equivalent to neutral). Analysts at the bank also believe strong results could reignite political noise.

“With the election cycle approaching in Brazil, macro sentiment and expectations for the next government’s policies will matter more for stock performance than current fundamentals (which remain unchanged so far, despite recurring management changes)” , highlights.

Finally, Eleven research expects a neutral reaction from the market, as the numbers are in line with expectations.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related