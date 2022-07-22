Petrobras ‘will certainly review fuel prices down’, says Bolsonaro – Focus.jor

Team Focus

[email protected]

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (22) that Petrobras “certainly” will announce a new drop in fuel prices. The statement was made alongside ministers Adolfo Sachsida (Mines and Energy) and Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), at a gas station in Brasília.

“If Brent oil drops a little more, I won’t say it will, but Petrobras will certainly review the price downwards”, declared the president. “With the old management, we would not expect to decrease the R$ 0.20 of now. R$0.20 in fuel makes a difference”, he added, returning to defending that Petrobras has a social function to fulfill.

As the president answered questions, at least two people shouted “Out, Bolsonaro” at the gas station.

War

In the post, Bolsonaro also said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the “proper place” to “solve” the war between Russia and Ukraine. The possibility of Ukraine joining NATO was precisely the trigger for the invasion by Moscow. “You now have to put yourself in the shoes of Zelensky and Putin, to see what the best way out of this conflict is,” Bolsonaro declared.

According to the Chief Executive, Zelensky “vented a lot” in the phone call they had during the week. “I did not reply, I maintained the position of a statesman,” he continued. “We will not adhere to economic sanctions, we remain in balance.”

Reduction in IPI

Bolsonaro also confirmed that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, intends to make a new cut in the IPI. The measure was anticipated yesterday by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

“Yes, Paulo Guedes says it is a re-industrialization”, said Bolsonaro at the gas station in Brasília, after being asked if the Executive would announce reductions in the tax on industrialized products.

As the Broadcast report showed, the government is preparing a new decree to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The idea is to replace the previous court, which was questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

State Agency