PF arrests man in BH who threatened Lula and STF ministers

Temporary arrest was decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes (photo: Reproduction/STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the temporary arrest of Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, for threats to former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, PT Presidential candidate in this year’s elections, and to ministers of the STF The Federal Police (PF) arrested Ivan, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Friday morning (22/7).

According to the STF, Ivan is accused of using social networks and messaging apps to threaten the Democratic Rule of Law by defending the extinction of the STF, threatening ministers and former President Lula.

“I’m going to send a message to the Brazilian left, especially to Lula. Bastard, put your foot down and we’ll show you what we’re going to do with you, this Gleisi Hoffmann, this Freixo, fuckin slacker. Everyone around you” , declared Ivan in a video posted on social networks.

“But mainly these bums from the STF, if I were you, Barroso, Fachin, Fux, Moraes, Lewandowski, Mendes, I would stay in the United States, in Portugal, in Europe, in the motherfucker, we’ll hang you upside down . You are sold”, completed the threats.

According to the STF, the minister also ordered the blocking of the accused’s social networks and the search and seizure of weapons, ammunition, computers, tablets, cell phones and “other devices that are related to the facts”.

The prison term is initially five days, with a view to guaranteeing the physical integrity of those involved and concluding the investigation.