Photo motivated the murder of Bruno and Dom, says Prosecutor – 07/22/2022 – Poder

The Federal Public Ministry charged three people with the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira, 41, and British journalist Dom Phillips, 57, on June 5, in Amazonas, near the Vale do Javari indigenous land.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Amarildo Oliveira (known as Pelado), Oseney de Oliveira (Dos Santos) and Jefferson da Silva Lima (the Pelado da Dinha) were charged with double murder and concealment of a corpse.

Bruno and Dom were murdered in the early morning of June 5th. The bodies were only found ten days later, on one of the banks of the Itaquaí River, close to the community where two of the three accused lived.

According to the Public Ministry, the complaint was received by the Federal Judiciary Subsection of Tabatinga (AM), which makes the three involved defendants.

The Public Ministry argues that Amarildo and Jefferson confessed to the crimes. Oseney’s participation, in turn, was proven by witness statements.

The agency also claims that there were already records of disagreements between Bruno and Amarildo over illegal fishing in the indigenous territory.

“What motivated the murders was the fact that Bruno asked Dom to photograph the boat of the accused, which is classified by the MPF [Ministério Público] as a futile reason and can aggravate the penalty”, says the Attorney General’s Office, in a statement.

The Public Ministry also cites that Bruno was killed with three shots, one in the back, with no possibility of defense, which also qualifies the crime.

Dom was killed, according to the Public Ministry, “just for being with Bruno, in order to ensure impunity for the previous crime”.

The defendants’ defense said they did not have access to the process and that they have not yet read the complaint. The Federal Court withdrew the secrecy of the records.

The murder of Bruno and Dom involved a group of illegal fishermen, who mainly work with pirarucu fishing, according to evidence collected in the investigations.

The indigenist was one of those responsible for the indigenous surveillance service implemented by Univaja (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari).

These guards daily pointed out the presence of invaders in the indigenous land and its surroundings. It was these same indigenous people who undertook the search for the bodies.

The investigation of the case was shared between the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Amazonas, with monitoring by the State Public Ministry and the Federal Public Ministry.

In view of the fact that the crime impacted the rights of indigenous people, the case was transferred entirely to the federal sphere. Therefore, the complaint was offered by the Federal Public Ministry.

A fourth person remains in pre-trial detention in the case. He is a man known as Colombia, working in the tri-border region of Brazil with Peru and Colombia.

The arrest was made for using false documents. Colombia has already admitted to buying illegal fish from Pelado, and the PF has indications that he financed illegal fishing and hunting in the Javari Valley region.

The investigation continues to try to find out if he acted as the mastermind of the crime. There is also a line of investigation on drug trafficking, although there are no elements on this so far.

Bruno was the general coordinator of Isolated Indians and Recent Contact at Funai (National Indian Foundation), until he was dismissed from his position in September 2019, in the first year of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

The exoneration was due to the actions of the indigenist in actions to combat invaders in indigenous lands.

After his dismissal, Bruno graduated from Funai and started working for Univaja. He was one of the main responsible for structuring an indigenous surveillance service in the Javari Valley, where isolated indigenous groups live in numbers considered to be the largest in the world.

Bruno and Dom, shortly before the murders, stopped at a riverside community for a conversation with a local leader, on the banks of the Itaquaí River, outside the indigenous land.

They continued on their way, towards Atalaia do Norte (AM), the closest town to Vale do Javari, but disappeared a few kilometers after the last stop. They were killed by Pelado and Pelado da Dinha, according to both confessions.

Dos Santos has always denied involvement in the crime, but the Public Prosecutor’s Office stated in the complaint that there are enough elements to point to his participation, who is Pelado’s brother.

Other family members are being investigated on suspicion of participating in the concealment of the corpses.