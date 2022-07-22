Piling up leaves six people injured at Ferno Dias – Gerais

Image shows pileup at Ferno Dias, in the south of Minas (photo: Social Media) Six people were injured in an accident that involved at least eight vehicles on Ferno Dias Highway, in the south of Minas, this Thursday (7/21). Images recorded by those who witnessed the pile-up are impressive. The crash was recorded at km 873, in Estiva. The highway was completely closed in the direction of So Paulo for several hours.

Cars were totally destroyed and people were desperate at the scene. In addition, alarms from several vehicles were heard at the time of the accident. At the scene, a truck would have overturned on the road and caused congestion afterwards.

At around 17:00, the interdiction continued in the left lane. According to Arteris, the right lane was released and there was a queue of more than 20 kilometers of congestion. There is no forecast for total release of the track.

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

(photo: Social Media)

alternate route

Even with a lane already released, there is a lot of congestion and the concessionaire continues working at the site, which can generate a new total closure. Arteris indicates an alternative route to avoid the stretch. The route increases the drivers’ route by 50 km.

The indication is to follow the MG-290, in Pouso Alegre. The driver who is already at Ferno Dias must take the alternative route at km 850, at the ‘Fernando’ interchange, entering the city of Pouso Alegre, and continue for 34 km on MG-290, towards Borda da Mata.

When accessing the Borda exit, go through Tocos do Moji, towards Bom Repouso for about 33 km. The driver should continue on Rua Joo Luiz de Andrade towards Ferno Dias, for 19 km. The exit at km 887 from Ferno Dias.

Iago Almeida / Special to EM