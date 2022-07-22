PL Convention will have Bolsonaro’s solo speech and boycott reaction

Despite the problems caused by a boycott action articulated by leftist militants on social networks, the PL maintains plans around the launch event of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) pre-candidacy for reelection, this Sunday (24), in Maracanãzinho gym in Rio de Janeiro.

After disagreements about the format of the event, the campaign leadership decided that, to avoid jealousy between ministers and close parliamentarians, only Bolsonaro will speak – there is the possibility that First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, with good penetration among the evangelical electorate, will make a speech. aside from the husband’s speech.

The campaign also decided that Bolsonaro will be alone in front of the stage. The selected authorities will be in the background. There will be a VIP area for parliamentarians, ministers and other leaders who are not on stage.

The president will remain at the event for about two hours. Supporters are considering making a small motorbike to accompany their arrival at the Maracanãzinho.

In addition to the president’s speech, there is also a quick presentation by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano, who recorded the campaign jingle. The singers will perform the song at the event.

Open gates and go to TSE against boycott

In recent days, left-wing activists have campaigned on social media for Bolsonaro’s opponents to withdraw tickets to the event on a virtual platform, as a way to empty the audience. The initiative repeats the strategy adopted by fans of the K-pop musical style in the United States against Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

According to the PL, around 50,000 tickets were withdrawn — five times more than the maximum capacity of Maracanãzinho. However, evidence of fraud was identified in 40,000 requests.

The party filed a representation in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against the boycott, but did not detail the arguments adopted.

Bolsonaro’s party also claims that its technical team used artificial intelligence to filter out entries considered suspicious. The caption said it has stored the internet protocols (IPs) of what it calls attacks and that it can take legal action if it detects a crime.

wanted by UOLthe Sympla platform, on which the ticket request was made, denied that it had passed on to the PL data on the people who had withdrawn tickets for the event.

“Sympla informs that it does not provide any type of information related to the IPs of the participants to the event organizers registered on its platform. We reinforce that for Sympla the treatment of data in a transparent, ethical, safe and responsible way are non-negotiable values, which is why is committed to full compliance with current legislation, especially the General Data Protection Law, Marco Civil da Internet and its Terms of Use”, said the company.

Also according to the platform, “every organizer and/or creator of an event on the platform can have access to information provided by users for simple registration, a fact informed in Sympla’s Terms of Use. This does not include, however, IP registration”.

To avoid further similar mobilizations, Bolsonaro’s party decided to allow the public to enter without a ticket. Access will take place on a first-come, first-served basis and the gates will be closed when the maximum capacity is reached – estimated by the PL at 10,000 people.

Despite this, Bolsonaro parliamentarians are calling on supporters of the president to gather outside the stadium, as a way of responding to what they call “sabotage from the left”.

Government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) played down the impact of the opposition campaign.

“This is a needle in a haystack, they are belittling Bolsonaro’s ability to move the masses. It’s a shot in the water, there will be many more people at the convention because of this. [o boicote]”, he scoffed.

Federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), an early supporter of Bolsonaro, also bets that the crowd outside the Maracanã complex will be larger than the audience at the event.

“Not even with all the boycott that the left has tried to promote will prevent this event from being a milestone in national politics. Maracanãzinho will be small and there will be more people outside than inside this Sunday”, said the parliamentarian.

