PL must trigger TSE to investigate invasion of Bolsonaro’s convention ticket website

The event takes place next Sunday, 24, in Rio de Janeiro to formalize the candidacy of the Chief Executive for re-election to the post.

Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – 07/06/2022

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL)



O Liberal Party stated that he will file a representation with the Superior Electoral Court to investigate and punish those responsible for the invasion of the legend’s website, which has open and free registration to obtain tickets for the Party Convention on Sunday, 24th, in Rio de Janeiro. The event will formalize the candidacy of the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for re-election on the ticket with the former Minister of Defense, General Walter Braga Netto. After a thorough analysis of the registrations made for the event, according to the PL, frauds and attempts to hack the system were discovered. Opponents of the government posted a strategy on social media to boycott the launch of Bolsonaro’s candidacy. The group, which does not intend to attend the event, removed the tickets through the website so that they would sell out and prevent the real participation of supporters. The group could even have advised the use of an invalid CPF, since the document was requested at the time of registration.

Last Wednesday, the 20th, the PL website became unstable and went offline due to the number of hits. 50,000 registrations were registered for the convention. But after screening with artificial intelligence and other tools, about 40,000 were cancelled. The IPs of the attacks, number of devices or networks of those who would have committed these actions will be forwarded to justice. Because of this, the PL also changed the access strategy to the event, allowing the public to enter without tickets until the stadium’s maximum capacity was reached, of 13,600 people.

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the attempt to boycott the event. In a post on social media, he mocked the fact that parliamentarians and left-wing activists had registered to get a ticket without intending to attend the event, so that it would be empty. Bolsonaro questioned whether it is the same thing they are doing at the events themselves. The launch of Bolsonaro’s presidential ticket will take place at 11:22 am, but the gates will open at 8:22 am.

*With information from reporter Katiuscia Sotomayor