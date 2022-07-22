PM confirms 18 dead in operation in Complexo do Alemão | Rio de Janeiro

Confirmation was made during a press conference.

The action was aimed at a vehicle theft gang. During the press conference, the Civil Police’s operational undersecretary, Ronaldo Oliveira, said he would have preferred that “they had not reacted” and that the police had “arrested the 15 or 14” – the 16 suspects were confirmed killed shortly after.

“Unfortunately, they chose to target the police,” he said.

The action becomes the fourth deadliest police operation in the history of Rio. The first two also took place during the Cláudio Castro government: the actions in Jacarezinho (28 deaths) and Vila Cruzeiro (25 deaths). The third deadliest was in 2007, when 19 people died in an action in Baixada Fluminense.

According to the commander of the Police Operations Battalion (BOPE), Uirá Nascimento, among the men who clashed with the police were criminals who wore uniforms similar to those of civil and military police.

Alemao residents record shots at police helicopter

Representatives of the two corporations also mourned the deaths of police officer Bruno de Paula Costa – who leaves two autistic children – and resident Letícia Marinho de Sales, 50, who was shot inside the car – according to relatives, by a police officer. The Homicide Unit will investigate the deaths.

During the press conference, the coordinator of the Special Resources Coordination (Core) of the Civil Police, Fabrício Oliveira, complained about what he called “narco-activists” – people, according to him, used by criminals to “disrupt” during the actions. forcing part of the population to cause disorder during the police action,” he said.

Until the press conference, the Military Police had confirmed five dead in the operation, this Thursday (21), in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio. The Ombudsman of the Public Defender’s Office and the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association already stated that there were at least more 15 bodies left in the UPA, in addition to the 5 dead at Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha, initially reported by the police.

Residents reported in the morning intense firefights and even bursts against a helicopter. In the middle of the morning, motorcycle taxi drivers left in a protest. At the press conference, Oliveira said that upon arriving in Alemão, police teams found barricades with fire and were “violently” attacked.

1 of 6 A car removes three bodies from the Grota community, in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Reproduction A car removes three bodies from the Grota community, in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Reproduction

Summary of the operation, according to PM information:

4 prisoners in the Favela da Galinha;

in the Favela da Galinha; seizures: .50 machine gun (capable of taking down helicopter), four rifles and two pistols;

(capable of taking down helicopter), four rifles and two pistols; 400 police the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) of the Civil Police;

the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) of the Civil Police; 4 helicopters and 10 armored vehicles used in action.

and used in action. 48 motorcycles seized

2 of 6 Residents remove bodies in Alemão — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Residents remove bodies in Alemão – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

3 of 6 Capsules collected in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Betinho Casas-Novas/TV Globo Capsules collected in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Betinho Casas-Novas/TV Globo

According to relatives, Letícia was a resident of Recreio and was shot in the car by police officers and arrived dead at the Alemão Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Denilson GloriaLetícia’s boyfriend and who was with her in the car at the time of the attack, said that police shot at a traffic light on Rua Itararé.

“On leaving, there was a policeman at a traffic light, we stopped. Even so, the car was shot,” he said. “I just saw her falling to my side. When I looked, I had a hole in my chest.”, he detailed.

4 of 6 Jaime was grazed — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Jaime was grazed — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Jaime Eduardo da SilvaDenílson’s cousin, was also grazed in the neck.

“And now, what am I going to tell the family that is inside crying? What am I going to say to the daughter of the woman who is there crying? What am I going to say to the grandson of the crying woman? What am I going to say?”, she questioned.

“It was given to kill. Because the policeman crossed in front of our car and fired the shot.”

5 of 6 Military Police and Civil Police Operation in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Photo: José Lucena/The News2/ Estadão Content Operation of the Military Police and Civil Police in Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Photo: José Lucena/The News2/ Estadão Content

‘Police killer’ from Pará wounded and arrested

A criminal known as a “policeman killer” in the state of Pará was admitted to the Alemão UPA with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to the PM.

“With an open arrest warrant, “Squirrel”, as he is called, is in the custody of the Military Police and will remain in prison,” the corporation posted.

“The situation in the region as a whole is still quite tense,” said Lt. Ivan Blazspokesperson for the PM in the early afternoon.

Residents record gunshots in helicopter and expose fear of leaving home

Bope and Core, elite corporate groups, were mobilized, as were 10 armored and a helicopter. PM only, 400 men are in operation.

Passengers on a bus had to throw themselves on the floor to escape stray bullets (see below).

Bus passengers throw themselves on the ground during shooting in Complexo do Alemão

“It’s an operation that was necessary because of the criminal actions that the marginals of this community have been carrying out in different parts of the state of Rio de Janeiro”, said Blaz.

According to Blaz, traffickers “have diversified their criminal activities a lot, also acting in cargo theft”. “Always with the strategic objective of sustaining its expansionist policy. And that also includes the permanence of fringes from other states who are still in hiding,” she detailed.

The PM reported that criminals attacked the Fazendinha UPP, where the PM who died was. He was hit in the neck. The one shot in the foot is out of danger.

“Information from the intelligence sectors points to the presence of criminals in this region practicing theft of vehicles mainly in the areas of the neighborhoods of Grande Méier, Irajá and Pavuna”, informed the PM.

“This group has been carrying out robberies from financial establishments — such as those that took place in the municipality of Quatis, in Niterói and in Baixada Fluminense — and cargo theft, in addition to plan invasion attempts to other communities in the city”, he amended.

“In order to prevent the movement of police on the hill, drug traffickers are pouring oil on roads and setting fire to barricades,” added the Military Police.

6 of 6 Blindado circulates through Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Armored vehicle circulates through Complexo do Alemão — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Castro wants federal prison for criminals

The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, posted on Twitter that he wants criminals involved in violent actions during a police operation in Complexo do Alemão to be taken to federal prisons.

“I just called the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres. We are gathering information about the criminals who attacked our police officers in Complexo do Alemão. We will send the results of the investigation to the Ministry so that these criminals can be taken to federal prisons.

Changes to bus lines

According to the Municipal Transport Department, several bus lines had their itineraries changed due to the police operation that takes place this Thursday (21 in Complexo do Alemão. Check out the changes: